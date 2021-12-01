Volkswagen ID.5 and ID.5 GTX arrive in Italy. Prices from 52,900 euros

Volkswagen ID.5 and ID.5 GTX arrive on the Italian market. These are the new electric Coupé SUVs that the German brand had officially presented at the beginning of November 2021. Models that are at the top of the range of Volkswagen battery cars and always based on the well-known MEB platform. With the arrival of these cars on our market, the automaker has provided some further details including i list prices.

THE RANGE

The Volkswagen ID.5, in Italy, debuts in two versions: the ID.5 Pro Performance with rear engine of 150 kW (204 hp) and the ID.5 GTX with all-wheel drive and 220 kW (299 hp) double electric motor. The first reaches a top speed of 160 km / h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.4 seconds. The second, on the other hand, offers a top speed of 180 km / h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.3 seconds.

Both models can count on a 77 kWh battery (usable). The ID.5 Pro Performance can go up to 520 km according to the WLTP cycle and can recharge in direct current up to a power of 135 kW. The ID.5 GTX, on the other hand, offers a range of up to 490 km (WLTP) and can fill up with DC power. up to a power of 150 kW. On the ID.5 range the ID debuts. Software 3.0 which improves on-board connectivity and voice control and supports OTA updates. From a safety point of view, these electric cars can count on Travel Assist. Local hazard warning via Car2X technology is standard. Parking is also made easier, thanks to Park Assist Plus.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

The arrival of the Volkswagen ID.5 range at Italian dealerships is expected for the month of April 2022. The ID.5 Pro Performance starts from 52,900 euros. The standard equipment includes, among other things, 19-inch alloy wheels, ACC, Front Assist, Lane Assist, Car2X technology, Driving Profile Selection, Keyless Go, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless App-Connect, Discover satellite navigator Pro with 12-inch touch screen and wireless charger for smartphones. The ID.5 GTX, on the other hand, can be purchased from the start from 58,700 euros. The standard equipment includes the following additional contents: external details and dedicated GTX bumpers, 20-inch alloy wheels, IQ.Light LED Matrix headlights and 3D LED rear lights with dynamic direction indicators, GTX specific interiors, Play & Pause pedals and interior lighting in 30 colors.

VIDEO