Volkswagen ID.5 GTX, the last teaser before the debut – Electric

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
A few more days, and all the details of the new one Volkswagen ID.5 GTX will come to the surface. In fact, the German car manufacturer has set the official unveiling of the high-performance version of its 100% electric SUV for next November 3: the announcement of the presentation date of the model was accompanied by a brief video teaser, which again anticipates what will be the lines of its battery-powered sports crossover, from which a strong resemblance to the pre-production version of the same ID.5 GTX can be expected.

“Soon you will be able to admire the dynamic form of our new ID.5 GTX – Volkswagen wrote on its official Twitter account – Its fluid coupé-style design and extremely aerodynamic roofline symbolize pure elegance, while the car’s low center of gravity combined with the power of the EV powertrain ensure great road holding. Don’t miss the world premiere on November 3rd ”. The engine specifications, which have yet to be announced, are those around which the greatest curiosity revolves: according to the latest rumors, the new ID.5 GTX will think about it two electric motors combined with four-wheel drive, capable of unleashing a total power of 295 hp. Powering the EV powertrain will be a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery, which guarantees a range of around 480 kilometers.

FP | Andrea Trezza

