Volkswagen ID.5: presales are underway with prices starting from 46,515 Euros

Volkswagen ID.5 you can now pre-purchase in Germany, with prices starting from 46,515 Euros, state bonuses excluded. Templates are now available ID.5 Pro And ID.5 Pro Performance respectively from 128 kW And 150 kW, as well as theID.5 GTX all-wheel drive from 220 kW. In all cases the 77 kWh battery.

Volkswagen ID.5: first deliveries in the first quarter of 2022

The new configurator on the Volkswagen website reveals a discrepancy with respect to the announcement of ID.5 which took place at the beginning of the month: while at the premiere, in fact, it was said that the charging power in direct current would peak at 135 kW for all models, VW confirms 135 kW in the current announcement only for the two rear-wheel drive variants. Indeed, the ID.5 GTX appears to be able to recharge with a peak power of 150 kW and therefore, in the ideal case, to gain 100 kilometers of autonomy in just 6 minutes.





There are, however, no changes to the specifications for theautonomy, which will be up to 520 kilometers WLTP for rear-wheel drive models and up to 490 kilometers for the ID.5 GTX. Let’s talk about the sporty coup version of the Volkswagen ID.4 with, despite much more aggressive lines, only 12 mm less space in the rear than the previous model of the house of Wolfsburg.

Currently, as already happened at the launch of the ID.3, the offer in the somewhat limited configurator, for what Volkswagen identifies as one “lean bidding structure”. You can choose between the three engine options mentioned above, specify the body color and the type of rims for the tires and choose from a few packages instead of numerous individual options.

Furthermore, with the Volkswagen ID.5, the new one makes its debut ID.Software 3.0, which provides more charging solutions and offers voice control for users. Several driver assistance options, such as the “Travel Assist with Swarm Data” based on cloud data. ID.5 can be enhanced with OTA-type updates that can be downloaded from the network without having to bring the vehicle to the workshop.

