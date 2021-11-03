Volkswagen ID.5 revealed: photos, features and versions

Volkswagen ID.5 the sporting counterpart of ID.4, once again based on the platform MEB of the house of Wolfsburg. Already anticipated at the IAA in Munich, it sports an attractive design with a sleek silhouette that immediately gives personality to the new vehicle fully electric by Volkswagen.

In fact, the attention of the technicians of the German giant focused on the aerodynamic factor, who managed to obtain a aerodynamic coefficient of 0.26, a very important aspect since it is a Sports coupe SUV with electric powertrain. ID.5 will mount a 77 kWh which guarantees up to 520 km of autonomy (480 km for the GTX).





Volkswagen ID.5 Pro, Pro Performance and GTX

There will be three versions of ID.5. The version Pro will be equipped with the rear engine from 174 hp and it will take 10.4 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km / h, with i 160 km / h maximum speed. There ID.5 Pro Performanceinstead, it will guarantee a power of 204 CV and acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.4 seconds. To these versions is added the GTX, even more sporty and foreseen in dealerships in advance of its two counterparts.

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX will offer a configuration a two engines, arranged one per axis, and guarantee 299 CV, which propel the SUV coup from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.3 seconds, with a maximum speed of 180 km / h with electronic limitation. There will be various driving modes on the GTX and in Sport the 109hp front engine will be kept active permanently. The function Tractioninstead, it will provide assistance for slippery surfaces while the differential XDS + it will help to download the power to the ground better. The front optical headlights are of type Matrix Led IQ Light.

All versions of ID.5, so Pro, Pro Performance and GTX, will be a four-wheel drive. With DC fast charging, ID.5 can go up to 135 kW, ensuring that 80% recharge is reached in about half an hour.

ID.5 sar 4.6 meters long and will present a wheelbase of 2.77 meters. It will be possible to count on a luggage compartment with variable capacity from 549 to 1,561 liters, without giving up, therefore, compared to the less sporty sister. The interior setting is also reminiscent of the ID.4 with one 5.3 inch screen which can be combined withhead-up display augmented reality, while the infotainment managed by a 12 “touchscreen.

For the moment, Volkswagen does not yet reveal the prices.