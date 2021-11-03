Volkswagen ID.5: the world debut of the electric SUV coupé

Ample space in small external dimensions, designed for medium and long trips, lots of technology, powerful motors and battery that allows you to travel up to 540 km. Then there is the sporty ID.5 Gtx with all-wheel drive. In dealerships in 2022, probably in the summer

The Volkswagen ID.5, the first electric SUV coupé from the Wolfsburg house, was officially shown to the world via streaming, alongside its top-of-the-range version, the sports car ID.5 Gtx (previewed by the Gazzetta last summer). The arrival on the continental markets is expected around the middle of 2022. The ID.5 is designed for medium-long journeys, given the abundant internal space and, above all, a battery suitable for such journeys, by virtue of the maximum autonomy of 520 km Wltp.

SUV COUPé VOLKSWAGEN ID.5, DESIGN – Energetic look: the Volkswagen ID.5 SUV coupé strikes the observer, starting from the very short overhangs to the very pronounced hips, passing from the headlights that “see us” (given the visual suggestion of the LED matrix headlights, which attract the eye human), from the very sloping roof to the rather aggressive tail with the intriguing play of light composed of the headlights joined by a horizontal strip that runs along the entire section of the vehicle. And aerodynamic efficiency is not neglected, as demonstrated by the Cx of 0.26.

THE INTERIOR OF THE VOLKSWAGEN ID.5 – The ID.5 is very spacious but not bulky. In fact, the specific Meb architecture for electric vehicles has made it possible to obtain a wheelbase of 2,776 mm over a total length of only 4,599. The other dimensions: width 1,852 mm, height 1,613 mm. No transmission tunnel, so there is legroom even when sitting in the back. The center console (with adjustable cup holder) is separated from the dashboard, which increases the feeling of space and airiness. Much attention has also been paid to acoustic comfort, given the high level of soundproofing. The interior design is also made particularly attractive by the ten-color ambient lights. And let’s not forget the trunk, load volume from 549 to 1,561 liters. Standard fabric upholstery, all materials are free of elements of animal origin. The instrumentation includes a voice interface with learning capabilities and an augmented reality head-up display. Extensive connectivity services.

VOLKSWAGEN ID.5, ENGINES AND BATTERY – The Volkswagen ID.5 Pro will have an electric motor on the rear axle (where the traction also acts) with 128 kW / 174 hp and 310 Nm of torque. On the Pro Performance the power rises to 150 kW / 204 Hp, unchanged torque. 0-100 acceleration in 10.4 and 8.4 seconds respectively, maximum speed always electronically limited to 160 km / h. The Wltp autonomy, declared in 520 km, is also the same, thanks to the 77 kWh battery. The house guarantees that after eight years or 160,000 km the battery charge is at least 70%.

VOLKSWAGEN ID.5 GTX, THE SPORTSMAN – The Volkswagen ID.5 Gtx pushes on performance. The engines are two, one per axle, the traction becomes integral. Maximum power of 220 kW / 299 hp, acceleration 0-100 in 6.3 seconds and top speed 180 km / h. The range reaches 480 km Wltp. The torque of the rear engine reaches 162 Nm and that of the front engine reaches 310 Nm. The rear engine is used in most situations, when the maximum is required, the front one also intervenes. The control electronics are configured to leave a certain freedom (and therefore fun) to the driver, always remaining within the safety limits. Five profiles can be selected, including a sporty one and a specific one for traction on very slippery surfaces.

