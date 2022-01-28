Volkswagen ID.Buzz, let’s take a peek at the interior of the electric minivan

On March 9, Volkswagen will finally unveil the long-awaited ID.Buzz electric minivan that we have talked about many times and that must be seen as the electric heir of the Bulli. The German manufacturer organized a small event in Spain for a small circle of journalists to whom he previewed the new minivan. Apparently, someone, taking advantage of this opportunity, took pictures of the new model which they then shared online. In some cases, the shots were then removed but the time they remained online was enough to make them circulate on the web.

For example, through the VWIDTalk forum they were published photos of the interiors of the Buzz ID. These are images that allow you to take a close look at the cockpit of the new electric minivan. Although the dashboard is partially covered, it is clearly seen that it bears important similarities with that of the ID.3 and ID.4. The steering wheel, the digital instrument panel and the infotainment, in fact, appear to be practically the same. Given the materials for the finishes and the particular combination of colors, it seems that it could be a high-end set-up.