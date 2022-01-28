Volkswagen ID.Buzz, let’s take a peek at the interior of the electric minivan

On March 9, Volkswagen will finally unveil the long-awaited ID.Buzz electric minivan that we have talked about many times and that must be seen as the electric heir of the Bulli. The German manufacturer organized a small event in Spain for a small circle of journalists to whom he previewed the new minivan. Apparently, someone, taking advantage of this opportunity, took pictures of the new model which they then shared online. In some cases, the shots were then removed but the time they remained online was enough to make them circulate on the web.
For example, through the VWIDTalk forum they were published photos of the interiors of the Buzz ID. These are images that allow you to take a close look at the cockpit of the new electric minivan. Although the dashboard is partially covered, it is clearly seen that it bears important similarities with that of the ID.3 and ID.4. The steering wheel, the digital instrument panel and the infotainment, in fact, appear to be practically the same. Given the materials for the finishes and the particular combination of colors, it seems that it could be a high-end set-up.
The load compartment is very large which has a sort of rise that allows you to create a perfectly flat loading bed once the rear seats are folded. These are very interesting details that we will certainly have the opportunity to investigate once Volkswagen officially presents this model. As we know, the ID.Buzz will also be proposed in one version for the world of work which should be called “cargo”.
Some pictures of this variant have been shared through the Facebook page Volkswagen Worldwide – VW. The exteriors are basically the same. Only the tinted rear windows are noticeable. The photos also show the side door that allows access to the large load compartment. It is also reported that sales are expected to start in October.
In short, we already know many things about the design and interior of the new Volkswagen ID.Buzz also thanks to these new photos. There is still a lot of uncertainty, however, about the powertrain that Volkswagen will propose for this model. All that remains is to wait until March 9 to discover all the secrets of this long-awaited electric minivan which, in the future, it seems, will also be offered in a camper version which will be called California.