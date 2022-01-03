Volkswagen ID.Buzz: the debut is approaching

WHICH NAME? – The final name has not yet been announced and therefore, for now, we will continue to call it Volkswagen ID.Buzz like the prototype that anticipated it, presented in the now distant 2017 (see it here). But its debut is close, as shown by the teaser images that the German house has released in recent days that portray the definitive model with light camouflage (pictured below, while in the top drawing find our reconstruction). For the arrival in the dealerships, however, we will have to wait until November 2022.

ILLUSTER ANTENNA – But what is the Volkswagen ID.Buzz? We could define it as the spiritual heir of the T1 van, born in 1950 and which became famous in the 60s as a vehicle of the hippy generation, a multi-space vehicle with an electric motor suitable for both family and commercial use and for passenger transport.

PURE ELECTRIC – The Volkswagen ID.Buzz is developed on the basis of the modular MEB platform, which the German group has designed for the 100% electric models, and already used for the ID.3, 4 and 5. In this case, however, the German engineers have lengthened the pace, to offer up to eight seats. The electric motor is located at the rear (the thermal one of the T1 was also) and will develop at least 150 HP, powered by a battery that should be 80 kWh. A 4×4 version could also arrive later, with a second electric unit at the front.