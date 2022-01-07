Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the electric heir of the Bulli makes its debut on 9 March

Volkswagen will debut the ID.Buzz , the electric heir of Bulli, on March 9, 2022 . To communicate this date directly the CEO of the German Group, Herbert Diess , through a message on Twitter. Finally, we will have the chance to discover all the secrets of this interesting model that we have talked about a lot in recent times. To see it on the road it will be necessary, then, to wait a little longer. Marketing should begin towards the end of 2022 or early 2023. More details on this aspect, however, will certainly be communicated at the time of the official presentation.

We already know several things about the ID.Buzz. Volkswagen has already substantially unveiled the design of this model through a series of videos and images in which the level of camouflage of the ID Buzz was reduced to a minimum. This electric van should be offered both in a version for passenger transport and for the world of work. It will rest on the MEB platform and will be built in Hanover, Germany.

There is still little information on the powertrain. Past rumors stated that the Buzz ID could be offered with motors of different powers and with different battery capacities. In a few months we will obviously know a lot more from a technical point of view.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz is very important to the plans of the German brand. In fact, it will be proposed, in the future, also in a special version equipped with the autonomous driving platform developed by Argo AI. The goal of the car manufacturer, as we know, is to launch an automated passenger transport service within some cities of Germany. It should start in 2025 from the city of Hamburg.

At this point all that remains is to wait a little longer to discover all the secrets of this interesting battery-powered car that could, in the future, be offered. also in the camper version. We know, in fact, that Volkswagen is working on the ID.California which should be a camper version of the ID.Buzz.