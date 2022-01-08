Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the electric van will arrive in March

Ever since Volkswagen unveiled the Microbus Concept at the 2001 Detroit Auto Show, the general public has awaited with trepidation the launch of the definitive version which has finally arrived. After more than twenty years and three electric concept cars later, we finally have a launch date for the Volkswagen T2’s spiritual successor, theID. Buzz.

Volkswagen officially announced that the production version of the ID. Buzz – it is not yet clear if that will be his name – will come on March 9, 2022. The announcement was made via Twitter by VW Group CEO Herbert Diess, who shared a digital sketch of the electric minivan. The video was accompanied by a cryptic message “The legend will return on 03/09/2022”, leading many readers to wonder if it will return on March 9 or September 3.

The legend returns on 03/09/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr – Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 6, 2022

The executive subsequently confirmed that the debut is scheduled for March 9, 2022 and will be on a global scale, therefore both in America and in Europe. Compared to the model presented in Detroit 20 years ago, the differences seem very limited; the new variant will be equipped with homologated lights, visible handles and side mirrors to allow a more complete control of the surrounding environment.

The production version of the Buzz ID is based on theMEB architecture of the VW Group and is likely to get the largest battery pack available for the electric vehicle platform, with a capacity of 111 kWh. Should it inherit the powertrain of the concept car, we plan to adopt two electric motors with one total power of 275 kW (386 horsepower) and an estimated range of 600 km (in the NEDC test cycle, less conservative than our WLTP).

According to what has been reported in recent months by Automotive News, Volkswagen intends to market one double version, one dedicated to the transport of passengers and another more focused on the transport of goods. In addition, further declinations with steps of varying length may be available. So far, VW has only confirmed the plant in Hanover, Germany as the manufacturing location of the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo, although it is likely that the manufacturer will also extend production at the American site of Chattanooga, Tennessee. While the unveiling is scheduled for March, the road debut will be for the third quarter of 2022 in Europe with deliveries in America starting in 2023.

The price is still a mystery even if a previous report suggested a price list of 40 thousand euros for the basic variant and 60 thousand for the top of the range.