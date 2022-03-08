Volkswagen ID.Buzz: the images of the interior

WILL HE BE A WORTHY HEIR? – The presentation is close at hand Volkswagen ID.Buzzthat is the electric reincarnation of the legendary Transporter T1 of the 50s and 60s. To pass the wait, the German house reveals some details of the interior, which uses recycled materials.

A NICE TONE – Being the Volkswagen ID.Buzz engineered on the MEB platform, specific for electric cars, with overall compact dimensions (the passenger version is 471 cm long), it offers a load capacity of 1,121 liters even with all passengers on board. The decidedly minimal interior is two-tone, with a combination of colors that recalls the tone of the bodywork, which is echoed in some details such as the seats, dashboard and door trim. The LED lighting system up to 30 colors (optional) contributes to giving a “tone” to the interior environment. Furthermore, being a car with a pragmatic nature, functional and “smart” accessories such as the ice scraper cannot be missing. or the bottle opener. The passenger version features the classic five-seat configuration.

> Above the Volkswagen ID.Buzz still slightly camouflaged.

SUSTAINABLE MATERIALS – For the passenger compartment of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz sustainable, recyclable and non-animal origin materials have been used. For example, the steering wheel rim is made of polyurethane, the seat and floor coverings are made from recycled materials such as Seaqual yarn, which is made up of 10% marine plastic and approximately 90% PES (recycled PET bottles), as well as the ArtVelours Eco upholstery. According to the company, this approach allows a 32% saving in carbon emissions compared to similar products.

REAR DRIVE, LIKE T1 – The powertrain of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz consists of a lithium-ion battery with a gross energy capacity of 82 kWh (net: 77 kWh) which powers a 150 kW (204 hp) electric motor with a torque of 310 Nm, integrated into the rear axle, where traction also resides. Top speed is electronically limited to 145 km / h.

> READ ALSO – Volkswagen ID.Buzz: a first taste