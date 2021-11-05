Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the production version and the spy photos of the self-driving van

The German house has unveiled the serial version of the ID.Buzz, which will go into production next year. It will also be offered in an autonomous driving version

For several years we have been talking about the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, that is the modern and electric version of the legendary Bulli. In fact, the German manufacturer showed it for the first time in 2017, at the Detroit motor show. In the following years, several prototypes were then spotted which, however, differed quite sharply from the original concept.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz, here is the standard version – During the streaming event of the presentation of the Volkswagen ID.5, ie the version “with the tail” of the ID.4, the German house showed what appears to be the definitive version of the electric multispace. Despite the customary camouflages, it can be seen that the shapes of the multispace, compared to the first prototypes (above you can see a shot captured by our photographers of the self-driving version), have improved overall. The ID.Buzz has in fact large smooth surfaces, with sharp lights joined by a thin LED line. The interiors, as you can see in the photo below, should follow in the setting the minimal ones present on the current electric of the ID family.

It will arrive in 2023 – The arrival on the market is expected to take place by the end of 2022, with series production expected by the same year in both Europe and the United States. In the old continent, a six-seater version will be proposed, which will be destined for “ride-pooling” services. From a technical point of view it should be equipped with one or two electric motors (depending on the configuration) powered by an 80 kWh battery. The price list should start at around 50 thousand euros.

Even self-driving – As evidenced by our spy photos, Volkswagen is testing the ID.Buzz prototypes with level 4 autonomous driving, that is, with a level of automation that allows the vehicle to proceed alone in almost all conditions. This version would be used for commercial transportation of people and goods, as part of a service that is expected to debut in 2025. The autonomous Buzz Cargo ID would eliminate the requirement for a human driver and make package delivery more productive. . These are the statements made by Christian Senger, VW’s head of development for autonomous driving, during the presentation of the company’s 2030 strategy on 13 July: “Our answer is to propose autonomous vans for the distribution networks of tomorrow, where the deliverymen no longer need driving licenses and become passengers who focus on their loads and the order of deliveries “.

