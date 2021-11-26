Volkswagen is isolating CEO Herbert Diess: he could be one step away from Tesla

A few weeks ago we reported the difficulties and criticisms faced by the Volkswagen CEO, Herbert Diess, in driving his company’s transition to electric. The information that reaches us continues to be fragmentary, but it seems that the tension has not diminished, and that indeed the CEO is increasingly put on the ropes.

According to reports from the German newspaper Handelsblatt, the internal supervisory board has not yet decided whether fire Diess, whose latest moves – to invite Elon Musk to a convention and threaten 30,000 fewer jobs – have not appealed to workers and management at all.

According to sources close to the Diess company, usually at the center of business decisions, it will instead be excluded from the planning round, and in his place will be Porsche boss Oliver Blume (who is also Group Production Director) and Human Resources Director Gunnar Kilian.

The CEO is continuously informed about the moves made, but “not directly involved”. However, its future is still uncertain, thanks to the support of families Porsche and Pich, who espouse the cause of the electric like Diess. This alliance, which the markets also like, could save him his place, albeit with a smaller role than in the past. Also according to anonymous sources, a recent four-hour top management meeting was “difficult and frustrating”, and led to nothing. On December 9th it will be discussed again, and in case of well served there are many to believe that Diess can join his new friend Elon Musk, that would leave him the helm of Tesla, to better cater to other companies, SpaceX and Boring Company.