Volkswagen launches its new version of the successful T-Roc SUV

Volkswagen launches the new version of the T-Roc, with new design details, the notable advances in the field of command and connectivity, the latest generation assistance systems. The company continues the success story of this charismatic crossover in the compact segment.

The SUV is the best seller, the combination of progressive character, sporty performance and solid versatility has evolved so much that it has become an extraordinary recipe for success. Since its launch on the market, the T-Roc has achieved great popularity. Since the market launch at the end of 2017, Volkswagen has indeed already sold more than one million units of this compact SUV. The specimens registered in the German market alone amount to about 180,000, while in the whole of Europe there are about 650,000. For China this figure is around 320,000 units. The car is truly the backbone in the brand’s product range.

At the end of 2019 it joined this model family the super sports car T-Roc R, while from spring 2020 the T-Roc Cabriolet has integrated the strengths of an SUV and the lightness of an open-air car into a single model. Also in these cases, the innovations in terms of design and technology have increasingly increased the attractiveness of the versions.

Taking a look at the interior, we can only notice the refined effect of the passenger compartment. The cabin offers generous space for five seats, a raised seating position and a luggage compartment that can range from 445 to 1,290 liters. All elements that characterize the versatile crossover character of the new T-Roc. The new configuration of the dashboard, instrument panel and infotainment display offers very modern details.

An improved tactile experience is guaranteed by the dashboard surface now padded with foam material which, with the new eye-catching design stitching, contributes to refinement to the environment in the passenger compartment. The internal door linings are now in high-quality fabric as standard, while in combination with the Style and R-Line trim lines they are instead in imitation leather.

The details of the exterior of the new T-Roc have been modified to highlight its unmistakable crossover character. It now features LED headlights and tinted taillights as standard. On request, the innovative LED Matrix IQ.LIGHT headlights are available as well as an illuminated strip in the grille, and newly designed rear lights with dynamic direction indicators. A wide range of alloy wheels of new configuration with dimensions between 17 and 19 inches. Finally, the new R-Line takes up the design of the T-Roc R, with a marked sporty character.

As regards the engines, the new T-Roc is available with three different petrol and two diesel versions which, depending on the type of drive, are combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox. The efficient petrol variants include a three-cylinder 1.0-liter TSI engine with maximum output of 81 kW (110 hp) and two four-cylinder engines, the 1.5-liter 110 kW (150 hp) TSI and the 2.0-liter TSI that delivers 140 kW (190 hp).

The range is completed by two 2.0-liter four-cylinder TDI engines with output of 85 kW (115 hp) and 110 kW (150 hp) respectively. The 81 kW (110 bhp) 1.0 TSI and 110 kW (150 bhp) 1.5 TSI are available for the new T-Roc Cabriolet, while the top model is the 221 kW (300 hp) T-Roc R. As an alternative to front-wheel drive, the 110 kW (150 hp) diesel engine can also be combined with 4MOTION all-wheel drive.