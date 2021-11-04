Volkswagen officially announces ID.5 and ID.5 GTX, electric coupe SUV with autonomy of

After the summer preview of the Munich show, Volkswagen has officially unveiled its new electric car which will be available in two versions ID.5 and ID.5 GTX. It is, as Volkswagen itself defines it, a “coupé” SUV and in fact a sportier and more aerodynamic derivation of the ID.4, thanks to the new, more sinuous line that smoothly closes the rear part of the bodywork. Overall, the stylistic references to the previous models in the ID electric range are unmistakable, but undeniably the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX are more sexy and gritty cars. Compared to ID.4 there are not too many sacrifices on the side of the interior spaces since ID.5 is only 12 mm lower at the rear (about 3 cm overall), with a load capacity of 549 liters substantially in line with that of ID .4 (indeed, a little more).

Of course, ID.5 is based on the MEB platform, thus sharing the same DNA as ID.4 also under the body, starting with the battery, which in all versions will have a cut of 77 kWh. The new ID.5 line offers an improved aerodynamic coefficient Cx equal to 0.26 (0.27 for the GTX) which translates into better efficiency and therefore ultimately maximum range, which reaches, depending on the version, up to at 520 km in the WLTP cycle.

There will therefore be three engines available. ID.5 Pro and Pro Performance will be equipped with rear engines, respectively 128 kW (170 horsepower) and 150 kW (204 horsepower), with acceleration from 0 to 100 in 10.4 seconds for the Pro and 8.4 seconds for the Pro Performance.

The ID.5 GTX will instead have all-wheel drive with front and rear engine for a combined power of 220 kW (299 horsepower), for acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 6.3 seconds. The maximum autonomy according to the WLTP cycle decreases correspondingly, which stands at an official figure of 480 km with one charge. All models will offer on-board chargers up to 11 kW for AC charging, while DC charging supports a maximum power of 135 kW.

Even the interiors strongly recall those of ID.4 in terms of equipment and style, starting with the on-board instrumentation characterized by the main screen in the center of the dashboard with a 12-inch diagonal and the digital dashboard with the option for the head-up display in augmented reality. . The internal LED lighting system is back, allowing you to customize the internal environment with 30 different color shades. ID.5 will also arrive on the market with version 3.0 of the ID software platform. which builds on the feedback and experience accumulated with ID.3 and ID.4 and will be supported by regular updates over the air. The detail that is still missing, however, is that of prices, which will be revealed later, given that the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX will arrive on Italian roads in the course of 2022.