Volkswagen Passat, goodbye to the historic sedan in Europe

In 2019 we talked about the latest generation of the Volkswagen Passat, exactly the eighth, presented almost three years ago on the car market. But that’s not all, in the same year the House also launched a further update of its iconic sedan: the GTE version.

Model that mounts an innovative plug-in hybrid system capable of guaranteeing even short trips in 100% electric mode. There are 54 kilometers of zero-emission range for the Variant and 56 for the sedan. In urban centers, therefore, totally eco-sustainable travel is possible, even where circulation is limited. But today we get news that we have been expecting for some time now, another era for European sedans is destined to close forever.

That’s right, as already anticipated some time ago, the Volkswagen car manufacturer has decided to stop production of the four-door Passat forever destined for the European market. A decision that the brand takes with great regret, but which clearly has valid reasons at the base: in fact, sales of the sedan have dropped a lot, the family Variant version continues to be the only one followed by a good number of customers.

And that’s not all: it must be said that the Passat sedan has been largely replaced by the Volkswagen Arteon, a coupé sedan that is actually enjoying great success in many countries in Europe.

The history of the Volkswagen Passat icon

The first generation of Volkswagen Passat was launched way back in 1973, it is now one of the historic and longest-lived cars in all of Europe. Over time it has evolved and underwent different restylings, reaching the eighth generation which, as we have said, was presented in 2019, just before the GTE version, the hybrid.

Clearly, however, the strategic value of the car, over the years and, indeed, over the decades, has changed a lot. In fact, nowadays the most popular cars on the market are SUVs and crossovers, which is why the Passat sedan has taken a back seat; however, the Variant is still popular. Clearly these events helped to say definitively goodbye to the Passat.

For some time now there have been rumors about the stop to production of the sedan, it was hypothesized in 2023. It seems that today the House has decided instead even to anticipate the times, and that since last Christmas the car is no longer in production. Not much will change in Italy, the four-door version hasn’t been on the list in Italy for some time.

The heir to the Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Arteon will soon be joined by another sedan, next year in fact the Aero B will arrive on the market, what has been defined as the heir to the Passat. The name is still provisional, in the course of 2022 we will certainly know something more. For the moment we are only aware that it will be built on an updated version of the MQB platform, will be 100% electric and will arrive at launch as a sedan and station wagon. It takes inspiration from the Space Vizzion concept car we saw at the 2019 Los Angeles Motor Show. For official data and other information we have to wait for further statements from the House.