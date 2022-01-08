Volkswagen Polo, offers and prices in January: promotions on the range

Volkswagen is promoting the Polo for the month of January: prices and offers on the sedan range

There Volkswagen, even with the new year, it promotes the Polo shirt in a promotion valid until next January 31st.

The car on offer is the New Polo version 95 horsepower TSI Life which price list costs 21,150 euros; taking advantage of the contribution of the Volkswagen dealerships, however, the car can be purchased for 18,700 euros.

In this case advance of 3,600 euros and 35 monthly installments of € 179 each. The final maxirata, called the Guaranteed Future Value, is for the amount of € 10,776.34; TAN at 4.99% and APR at 6.34%.