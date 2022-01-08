Volkswagen Polo, offers and prices in January: promotions on the range
There Volkswagen, even with the new year, it promotes the Polo shirt in a promotion valid until next January 31st.
The car on offer is the New Polo version 95 horsepower TSI Life which price list costs 21,150 euros; taking advantage of the contribution of the Volkswagen dealerships, however, the car can be purchased for 18,700 euros.
In this case advance of 3,600 euros and 35 monthly installments of € 179 each. The final maxirata, called the Guaranteed Future Value, is for the amount of € 10,776.34; TAN at 4.99% and APR at 6.34%.
Volkswagen Polo, the methane version is also in promotion
At Volkswagen, however, it is also possible to buy the methane-powered version. And the version 1.0 TGI Life 90 horsepower which price list costs 22,650 euros. On offer, with the contribution of the house and the dealerships, the price drops to € 20,233.
The advance, in this case, is 3,500 euros, then 35 installments of 209 euros per month; the fixed TAN at 4.99% and the APR at 6.24%, the final maxirata denominated the Guaranteed Future Value is in the amount of 11,540 euros. Also in this case, as for the previous Polo, the offer is valid until January 31st.
The car comes standard with 15 “alloy wheels, App-Connect with wireless and preparation with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Digital Cockpit and Cruise Control.