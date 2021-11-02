Volkswagen Polo, the new generation arrives: features and prices

Volkswagen Polo, with more than 18 million units built, is one of the most successful compact models globally. Within the brand, the small of the House becomes large, and in fact for years has regularly won a place in the top 3 of the best-selling models.

Today it is launched on the market the new evolution of Polo. The design, technologies and equipment concept of the bestseller have undergone a very thorough update. An update that, from an aesthetic point of view, is immediately perceptible by observing the redesigned front and rear areas. The details such as the bumpers, the tailgate and, now standard with LED technology, the headlights and taillights are new.

They have been made an unprecedented daytime and nighttime luminous signature and very charismatic. For the first time, in combination with the LED Matrix IQ.LIGHT headlights, the transversal element in the grille, realized as an LED light strip, also joins this captivating light signature. And so the new Volkswagen Polo today reconnects from a stylistic point of view to the ID models. and the new Golf and Arteon.

Volkswagen Polo: for the first time also in automated mode

The evolution of the Polo now boasts a greater proximity to the Volkswagen siblings of the higher segments. An absolute novelty in its category is the standard equipment, in Italy, of the‘IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist in the Style and R-Line versions. In this case, systems such as predictive ACC (cruise control with automatic distance adjustment) and Lane Assist, among others, merge into a new assistance system, giving the driver the opportunity to benefit from a partially automated driving up to 210 km / h.

The new standard multifunction steering wheel is equipped with capacitive surfaces which, with the IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist active, have the purpose of checking that the driver has his hands on the steering wheel; in fact it is a particular measure that the EU prescribes for level 2 of automated driving. All Polos are equipped as standard with assistance systems such as Front Assist perimeter control with City Emergency Braking and, today, Lane Assist as well.

The new Volkswagen Polo equipment

The equipment lines of the new Polo have been redefined and reconfigured, and today they are on the list Polo, Life, Style, R-Line and GTI. Until now the car was available in Trendline, Comfortline and Highline versions. Today the House has reorganized this offer, made it more transparent and integrated the features preferred by most buyers into the standard equipment. The car could not fail to be offered, as in the past, also in the sporty variant GTI.

New Volskwagen Polo debuts in eight colors

Four brand new body colors, the proposed colors are eight in all: the standard Ascot Gray and Pure White, the metallic Reflex Silver, Smoke Gray, Reef Blue paints, the sporty and brand new Kings Red, the fresh and impactful shade Vibrant Violet, and the pearl effect paint Deep Black. Kings Red, Pure White, Reflex Silver and Reef Blue body colors can be combined with the roof in Black (Roof Pack).

The engines on board the Nuova Polo

The car is offered today with three petrol engines and one methane gas engine. Always equipped with front-wheel drive, the latest generation Volkswagen Polo is launched on the market with 80, 95 and 110 hp petrol engines. The 95 bhp is offered on request with a 7-speed DSG dual clutch gearbox, a standard combination in the case of the 110 bhp. Volkswagen Polo is again available as a 1.0 TGI with a monovalent methane / petrol drive system and 90 hp. All engines in for market launch are high-tech three-cylinder with 999 cm3 displacement. Let’s see in detail all the engines:

the version 1.0 MPI 80 CV petrol generates a maximum torque of 93 Nm, is equipped with a 5-speed gearbox;

petrol generates a maximum torque of 93 Nm, is equipped with a 5-speed gearbox; the motorization 1.0 TSI it is turbocharged with direct injection, and in the Polo range it “enters the scene” with a power of 95 HP. The TSI is as agile as it is efficient. As an alternative to the 5-speed manual gearbox, a 7-speed DSG gearbox is available for this engine;

it is turbocharged with direct injection, and in the Polo range it “enters the scene” with a power of 95 HP. The TSI is as agile as it is efficient. As an alternative to the 5-speed manual gearbox, a 7-speed DSG gearbox is available for this engine; the engine 1.0 TSI 110 hp it is the most powerful and is still a three-cylinder. It will be placed on the market as standard in conjunction with the 7-speed DSG gearbox. The maximum torque is 200 Nm;

it is the most powerful and is still a three-cylinder. It will be placed on the market as standard in conjunction with the 7-speed DSG gearbox. The maximum torque is 200 Nm; the version 1.0 TGI 90 HP boasts a particularly environmentally friendly natural gas engine, it is also a three-cylinder. The efficient natural gas engine delivers a maximum torque of 160 Nm. If sufficient gas is available, the engine always starts in natural gas mode. If the natural gas reserve runs out in the high-pressure tank (which offers the maximum guarantee of safety), then the engine switches to petrol.

The evolution of the style of the new Volkswagen Polo

The technical basis of the current Polo generation, launched today, is provided with the ultra-modern modular transverse platform MQB. Unlike larger models such as the Volkswagen Golf Queen, Tiguan or Arteon, the new Polo uses an improved version for very compact cars, the MQB A0. The certainty is that it involves different benefits:

from an aesthetic point of view, captivating proportions are made possible, such as those that also characterize the new Polo;

it is right under the sheet metal that all the technical strengths of the MQB lie, including an optimized package (351 liter boot capacity), high body rigidity, excellent impact characteristics and low body weight .

The digitized interior of the Volkswagen Polo

The new generation of Polo presents on the inside a dashboard characterized by a horizontal architecture. As always in the interior, the architecture is determined by the different modules used for the dashboard: the digital cockpit instrumentation with 8.0-inch screen, now standard, and the new generation infotainment systems. The Polo Style is also equipped as standard with the Digital Cockpit Pro with a 10.25-inch screen. The driver of the new generation of Polooggi can quickly and easily select the three basic layouts of the Digital Cockpit with the View button in the right-hand spoke of the new multifunction steering wheel. The displays of the digital instrumentation and the infotainment system form a unit on a visual axis which, being placed at the top, allows optimal ergonomics.

Volkswagen Polo MY2022: list prices

The new Volkswagen Polo is sold at a list price that starts at 18,700 euros for the 1.0 EVO petrol version and goes up to 25,650 euros for the 1.0 TSI Style DSG and 1.0 TSI R-Line DSG variants. The most expensive is the Polo 2.0 TSI GTI DSG, with a list price of 29,500 euros.