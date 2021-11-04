Volkswagen shows the final prototype of ID.BUZZ: it will thus be the heir to the legendary T2

Just today the family of Volkswagen’s ID electric cars has earned the latest addition, the ID.5 which we told you about in a dedicated article. But in the same presentation, the German company also offered us a first look at the latest prototype of what in the opinion of many is the most anticipated electric vehicle in recent years: ID.BUZZ.

This is the modern reinterpretation of the historic minivan Volkswagen T2, obviously electric and with very interesting features. ID.BUZZ still a provisional name, but now certain that the vehicle will arrive at the production stage, which was not at all certain at first.

The concept, which we see in the photo published here, obviously incorporates the design of the very first model, simplifying the lines and bringing them closer to the possibility of a simple series production. We also review similar traits to the ID family cars already on the market, especially in the lower part of the front bumper, where the shape of the large grille looks very similar to those of the ID.4 and ID.5.

The arrival on the market scheduled for 2023, with production starting next year, simultaneously in Germany and the United States. According to the data known so far, ID.BUZZ should be equipped with 80 kWh battery, there is a lot of curiosity about the versions for private customers. In fact, alongside models intended for commercial transport, Volkswagen also showed variants dedicated to leisure, with the rear part of the vehicle furnished as a living space.