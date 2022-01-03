Volkswagen T-Roc 2022, new version of the best-selling SUV. The pros and cons

Able to combine style, uniqueness, adaptability to both city and out-of-town routes, equipped with an excellent and advanced technological system: this is the new version of the best-selling T-Roc SUV signed by Volkswagen. The exterior changes, the technological equipment is enriched and the passenger compartment is also renewed. We see what changes and pros and cons of the new hugely successful T-Rc suv.

Volkswagen T-Roc 2022 what changes

Pros and cons Volkswagen T-Roc 2022

I am several aspects revised in the new version of the Volkswagen T-Roc: the interiors change, renewed in the finishes of the upholstery, in the materials used for the dashboard, in fact made of soft material on the surface that offers a better tactile experience, in the door coverings in fine fabric and now standard.

The interior space, in size, it does not change and the boot has a capacity of 445 liters which can reach up to 1,290 liters. Slightly revised in the design of the external front of the successful Volkswagen e change the design of led lights as does the bumper, where the two false side air intakes disappear. But the biggest and best are found in internal technologies.

The digital automatic climate control makes its début on the new version of the T-Roc 2022, while the digital instrument panel has a size of 8 inches and a standard touchscreen infotainment system of 6.5 inches, which can reach 8 and 9.2 as an option, the infoteinement display is no longer embedded in the dashboard and it is now possible to integrate the functions of Apple Car Play and Android Auto in the control systems and also wirelessly.

Other internal innovations of the new version of the T-Roc SUV are the new multifunction steering wheel and a renewed standard equipment that includes Lane Assis and Front Assists different systems for safety in the car such as front and side curtain airbags, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian recognition, rear view camera with front and rear sensors, automatic lane keeping, rear crossing warning, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function.

On the new T-Roc 2022 are available as standard led headlights and darkened taillights while on request you can have IQ Light matrix led headlights and rear lights with dynamic direction indicators.

On the other hand, no news is foreseen on the engine front: the new T-Rc 2022 will, in fact, always be available in three petrol engines, the 110 bhp 1.0 three-cylinder, the 150 bhp 1.5 four-cylinder and the 300 bhp 2.0 TSI combined with 4Motion all-wheel drive, and a diesel engine. , the 2.0 TDI with 115 and 150 HP.

The new 2022 version of the T-Roc SUV is currently particularly awaited and there are several pros that the new SUV can boast, from the new technological equipment, to the new headlights that contribute to increasing the safety of the car, to the large luggage compartment capacity. prices.

According to what has been announced, in fact, in Italy the new t-Roc 2022 will be available from next March 2022 starting from 26,600 euros, which as an entry price for such a car is certainly very competitive. As for the cons, it seems difficult at the moment to be able to define them, considering the expected arrival on the market of the new T-Roc 2022 in order to be able to test the novelties.