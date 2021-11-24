Volkswagen T-Roc 2022: prices announced

PRICES – The Volkswagen T-Roc was renewed for 2022 with a restyling: in Italy it will be available from March 2022 starting from 26,600 euros with turbo petrol and diesel engines. The first are the 110 bhp 1.0 TSI with 6-speed manual gearbox, the 150 bhp 1.5 TFSI (from 29,100 euros) with 7-speed automatic DSG or 6-speed manual. The diesel range includes the 2.0 TDI SCR available in the 115 HP version with 6-speed manual (from 30,600 euros) and in the 150 HP one with 7-speed DSG (from 34,900 euros). The latter engine is also available with 4Motion all-wheel drive, with prices starting from 39,500 euros.

THE EQUIPMENT – Three versions of the Volkswagen T-Roc 2022: Life, Style and R-Line. There Life it comes standard with adaptive cruise control, wireless smartphone integration, the multimedia system visible on an 8-inch screen, 16-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch digital cockpit digital instrumentation, front and rear LED headlights with light assist, frontal collision avoidance system with emergency braking, lane keeping assistant, parking assistant and multifunction steering wheel covered in leather.

The set-up Style (which costs 2,500 euros more), adds: 17-inch alloy wheels, Climatronic automatic climate control with touch controls, 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro, fog lights with cornering function and comfort sport seats in ArtVelours fabric with front lumbar support .

The set-up R-Line, finally, which costs 2,700 euros more than the Life, as well as for the specific look, is characterized by the following additional features: 17-inch alloy wheels, brushed steel pedals, comfort sport seats in R-Line fabric with support lumbar front, tinted rear windows, leather-covered multifunction sports steering wheel with touch controls. All three versions can be enriched with individual equipment or with specific Tech Packs.

ALSO WITH FINANCING – The new Volkswagen T-Roc it is also offered with the financial formula Progetto Valore Volkswagen 36 months, in the 1.0 TSI 110 CV Style version, which is available from 229 euros per month with an advance of 6,500 euros (TAN 4.99%, APR 5.99%).

