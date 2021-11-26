Volkswagen T-Roc 2022: prices for Italy

The updated model after the restyling will be in dealerships in March: two petrol and two diesel engines, three trim levels, richer equipment

The Volkswagen T-Roc compact SUV has been updated, and the 2022 model is now available for order in Italy, while it will arrive in dealerships in March. Some tweaks in the design, more complete equipment, latest generation technological systems and a different organization of the fittings summarize the novelties of this restyling. List prices start at € 26,600.

Volkswagen T-Roc 2022: the engines – The T-Roc is one of the most commercially successful models among the most recent of the German house. In Italy alone, more than 110,000 units have been sold in four years, while the worldwide figure exceeds one million. The petrol engines planned for our country (all turbocharged, of course) are the 1.0 Tsi with 110 HP with manual gearbox and the 1.5 Tsi with 150 HP with partial deactivation of the cylinders and manual or automatic DSG gearbox. Also in the range is the 2.0 Tdi Scr turbodiesel: the 115 Hp version has a manual gearbox, while the 150 Hp version can also have DSG and 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen T-Roc 2022 trim levels – The starting set-up is Life. Standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, wireless connection for the smartphone, 16-inch alloy wheels, 8-inch digital instrument panel, front and rear LED headlights, automatic urban emergency braking, lane keeping, parking assistance . Style adds, among other things, 17 wheels, automatic climate control with touch controls, 10.25 ” digital instrument panel, fog lights with cornering function, sport comfort seats. The R-Line trim level features specific design details, brushed steel pedals, tinted rear windows and a leather-covered multifunction sports steering wheel.

Volkswagen T-Roc 2022: prices – The turnkey list prices for Volkswagen T-Roc 2022 1.0 Tsi range from 26,600 to 29,300 euros. The versions of the 1.5 Tsi have a range from 29,100 to 33,800 euros. The 115 hp T-Roc 2.0 Tdi goes from 30,600 to 33,300 euros, while the 150 hp diesel engine goes from 34,900 to 39,500 euros.

