Volkswagen T-Roc restyling, now with matrix LEDs and all new interiors

One of the pillars of the Volkswagen range is ready to be renewed. The T-Roc, after four years of honorable career and over 1 million units sold between Europe and China, is the subject of a mid-career restyling that aims to rejuvenate it outside and, above all, inside.

The prices have not yet been formalized, while the arrival in the dealerships is presumably expected for the middle of 2022.

Now it can have matrix-LEDs

As for the exterior design, the update affects the front and rear bumpers, with more decisive and clean lines. The optical groups also change: behind the caps they are darkened and, internally, the structure has been redesigned.

In front, however, the LED headlights become standard equipment on all versions. With the LED Plus headlights, the direction indicators take the shape of an inverted “L”, “moving” away from the bumper.

If desired, then, you can opt for the IQ.Light LED matrix, with 24 modules for each headlight capable of avoiding the glare of other motorists and self-adjusting according to the weather conditions. When they are present, on the grille of the T-Roc 2022 a luminous strip that joins the optical groups appears on display.

To customize the compact SUV, you can also choose from four new body colors and new alloy wheel designs, ranging from 16 to 19 “.

Inside is “another car”

It is in the interior that the 2022 T-Roc changes radically. Among the most criticized aspects of the previous version was the choice of hard plastics for the construction of the passenger compartment. From the parts of Wolfsburg they have received the message and now, in fact, a foam material covers the dashboard, thus giving it a soft touch effect and new finishes with visible stitching. Same goes for the inside of the door panels. Depending on the version, the covers are in fabric or imitation leather.

Together with the materials, the entire layout of the dashboard has been revised: the central screen has been positioned higher, cantilevered, on the same line of sight as the dashboard which is now always digital, with a diagonal from 8 to 10.25 “.

Returning to the main display, in addition to that of 6.5 or 8 inches, it can now reach a diagonal of 9.2 inches with the more advanced Discover Pro system, which includes, among other things, connectivity to be able to use streaming services, for music, for example, and wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Immediately below, the new touch controls for the automatic climate control make their debut, the same ones we saw on the latest generation of Golf and then extended to the Tiguan and Polo. The automatic gearshift lever has a new shape, as well as the steering wheel, equipped with spokes with capacitive surfaces.

No change in the habitability, very good for the segment, and for the load capacity starting from a minimum of 445 liters.

Under the hood only confirmations

The T-Roc 2022 does not bring with it any novelty of substance, however, as regards the range of engines, at least at launch. The offer is divided into two petrol units, a 110 bhp 1.0 three-cylinder and 150 bhp 1.5 four-cylinder, while the 190 bhp 2.0 is not yet confirmed for our country. The Diesel, on the other hand, is a 2.0 with power steps of 115 HP and 150 HP, also with 4Motion all-wheel drive. Depending on the version, the gearbox is a six-speed manual or 7-speed automatic DSG.

The spearhead of the range is the T-Roc R, which can boast as many as 300 HP delivered by a 2.0 turbofan, four-wheel drive and a 0-100 covered in 4.9 “. No engine in the range is currently accompanied by a module electrified that makes it mild-hybrid.

It assists you more than before

If the pre-update T-Roc already could count on a complete and effective driving aid equipment, now the Travel Assist is also added which, by combining the action of adaptive cruise control and active lane maintainer, up to a speed of 210 km / h is able to intervene on steering, acceleration and braking.

The hands, of course, must be kept strictly on the steering wheel, and then here is the new capacitive sensors integrated into it recognize when you are holding it. The adaptive cruise control, using the front camera and the GPS of the navigator, is predictive, therefore able to anticipate the change of speed limits and the type of road that is about to be tackled.

Lane Assist, on the other hand, which monitors the blind spot, can actively intervene on the steering to bring you back into the lane and avoid potential collisions.

For all tastes

The update concerns the entire T-Roc range, including the aforementioned R and the Cabriolet, with a canvas roof and four seats, which was launched only in 2020 and which is planned with gasoline engines only.

The commercial offer includes four versions: the “basic” one, the Life, the already rich Style and the R-Line version that you see in the launch photos.