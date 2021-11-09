Volkswagen T7 Multivan: the evolution continues

READY TO DEBUT – The new Volkswagen T7 Multivan it is almost ready for its debut on the market by the end of 2021 and wants to become a reference point among vans for transporting people. It is available with seven individual seats and can be ordered in the three trim levels Space, Life and Style as well as as a special Energetic model. The measurements are: 497 cm in length, 194 in width, 190 in height, with a step of 312 cm. Thanks to the great modularity of the interior, which includes fully removable seats, shelves and tables, this van adapts to countless mobility scenarios, including those that involve towing, given that the maximum towable weight is 2,000 kg.

HYBRID WITH 50 KM ELECTRIC – In addition to employment in the family, the new Volkswagen T7 Multivan it will be dedicated above all to the business-van market and as a shuttle by virtue of its functionality and its quality lounge-style interiors. It is offered, already at the time of market launch, in version eHybrid, in which the turbocharged petrol engine and the electric one together develop a system output of 218 hp. The lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 10.4 kWh, which allows a range of about 50 km with the push of the electric motor alone. The overall range reaches, depending on the equipment, even 700 km. If the batteries are charged, the Volkswagen T7 Multivan eHybrid travel with only the electric motor until they run out. At that point the heat engine intervenes and the two work in symbiosis. The electric motor is housed in the 6-speed DSG automatic transmission (DQ400E) specially developed for plug-in hybrid propulsion. For this version, the German manufacturer declares a mileage between 62 and 66 km / l (understood with starting with charged batteries) and power consumption between 14.6 and 14.5 kWh per 100 km.

ONLY WITH DSG – Even the Volkswagen T7 Multivan with a 2.0 TDI 150 bhp turbodiesel engine, it is available exclusively combined with the DSG automatic transmission, in this case 7-speed.

AERODYNAMIC AND LIGHTWEIGHT – The low aerodynamic drag of the new Volkswagen T7 Multivan (Cx of 0.30) alone made it possible to lower carbon dioxide emissions by an average of 7.8 g / km. The latter have also improved thanks to the weight saving compared to the previous generation of 45 kg, obtained thanks to the use of aluminum for some components and a lighter body, but more torsionally stiffer by more than 50%.

ASSIST YOU DRIVING – The new Volkswagen T7 Multivan has 20 driver assistance systems. For all versions, the Front Assist perimeter control system with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists, support for rejecting maneuvers, a new assistant when turning, recognition of road signs, assistance for maintaining the lane Lane Assist are standard. and Cruise Control. The systems available on request include the new Travel Assist, which allows partially automated driving from 0 to 210 km / h, using the predictive automatic distance adjustment ACC and Lane Assist, which merge into a system that significantly improves comfort and the security. This is especially true if the Travel Assist is combined with the new Car2X local warning system, through which the new Multivan exchanges warnings with other vehicles and with the traffic infrastructure. Since the system on the latest generation Volkswagen bus is always offered in conjunction with ACC, the two systems operate in unison. Therefore, the Car2X not only warns in the event of danger because, for the first time, it intervenes directly in the situation via adaptive cruise control, for example to brake the Multivan at the end of a queue – long before the obstacle comes to be in the driver’s field of vision, with the appropriate benefits for the safety of all road users.