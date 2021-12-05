Volkswagen Taigo: prices, equipment, engines – Auto World

The arrival of Volkswagen Taigo has expanded the range of compact models of the German brand, adding a new car to the compact range that already included Polo and T-Cross. VW’s new SUV coupé boasts sporty lines and a modern character that is reflected in its design and technological equipment. The new Volkswagen will be available in Italy from 2022, with a price list starting from from 22,600 euros, or alternatively from 159 euros per month with the PVV formula.

The innovative body shape, with perfect proportions and wheels up to 18 inches, give it an elegant and dynamic appearance. Another highlight of the exterior is the continuous light strip and the LED lights in the back. The IQ.LIGHT LED Matrix headlights, including a light strip in the radiator grille, can also be ordered (standard from the Style equipment line and above) for added convenience, an even sharper signature at the front and increased safety. The centerpiece of the interior is the standard Digital Cockpit, as well as the new generation infotainment system (MIB). Arranged horizontally on an elevated view, this digital unit boasts a 20 cm high resolution color display which offers an overview of all essential information. The optional Digital Cockpit Pro also offers many individual configuration options.

Volkswagen Taigo, only available as front-wheel drive, is offered with two different engines: under the bonnet there is the 1.0 TSI engine with power levels of 95 HP, 110 HP and with the 1.5 TSI 150 HP. The SUV coupé is available in four equipment lines Taigo, Life, Style and R-Line but only Life and R-Line will be available on the Italian market. Taigo’s entry level equipped with 95 HP 1.0 TSI engine and 5-speed manual gearbox boasts a wide range of standard features. For example, the SUV coupe is equipped with a multifunctional steering wheel, air conditioning, Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist, Lane Assist and LED headlights as standard.

The set-up Life also includes the standard Park Distance Control and the App Connect. The latter allows you to conveniently use selected apps and content directly via the car display. On the engine side, the more powerful 1.0 TSI with an output of 110 hp is available as an option. The R-Line equipment line is the right choice for those who prefer a sporty overall impression. It is defined by a lower front bumper in design R-Line, a rear diffuser, contrasting sporty elements in glossy black and larger wheels (up to 18 inches). Inside, a black roof lining (typical “R”) is a standard feature. The R-Line equipment line, like the Taigo Style, also includes the IQ.LIGHT – LED Matrix headlights (including the light strip at the front), the Ready 2 Discover infotainment system and heated front seats. The Taigo also boasts numerous vehicle customization possibilities: the eight colors, two of which are solid and five metallic, in addition to the pearl effect Deep Black, can be combined on request with the contrasting Deep Black roof. Tinted side windows, dark rear window and black exterior mirror caps are included in the Roof Pack.