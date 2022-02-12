Volkswagen Taigo: proof, strengths and weaknesses, price and data sheet

Thanks to the modular Mqb A0 platform, which gave birth to the New Polo and the T-Cross, Volkswagen presents its first compact SUV-coupé. A car that makes style its strong point. Under the hood only non-electrified turbo petrol engines combined with front-wheel drive and with the option of a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Prices from 22,600 euros

The “T” family expands with the arrival of little Taigo. It is a segment B SUV-coupé with a sleek design that offers a rich standard equipment. We tested it with the middle engine: the 1.0 Tsi 3-cylinder turbo 110 horsepower combined with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Taigo R-Line. The exteriors – Seen from the outside, it is immediately clear that the Taigo is the daughter of the new Polo and the T-Cross. The line, however, represents an absolute novelty for the B segment of the German house, which in the upper ranges includes the electric ID.5. The rear cut makes the car very sleek, especially when viewed from the side. The design is coupé but the measures are compact, with its 4.26 meters in length, life in the city is easy and stress-free. It is the 2,566 mm wheelbase that guarantees good on-board roominess for all 5 passengers, as well as 438 liters of cargo capacity. The lights are Led both at the front and at the rear and show off an eye-catching light signature. The “coast to coast” LED that characterizes the rear of the car is very spectacular. The Taigo can also be equipped with the new Led Matrix Iq.Light headlights, a technology taken from the high-end models of the German house. At the sight it is a car that remains etched in the mind and intrigues, the reason being that the SUV-coupes on the market have much larger dimensions starting with Bmw X4, Renault Arkana and Mercedes Glc.

Volkswagen Taigo R-Line. Interiors – Once on board we find the style of the latest Volkswagens. It must be said that much of what we see is standard, starting with the digital dashboard and the wireless connection for smartphones via Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The compartment under the air conditioner that houses the wireless charging for the phone and two type C sockets is very practical. The assemblies are well done and the quality of the components is excellent even if it must be said that there is a great use of hard plastics. The central display uses touch controls and touch-sensitive sliders, a technology that we also find on the Tiguan and Passat. In general, it is perceived that the passenger compartment was also designed for families, proving to be very solid and equally versatile.

Taigo offers the Iq.Drive Travel Assist as standard on the entire range: a device that uses a new predictive Cruise Control with automatic distance adjustment in consideration of speed limits and route data from the navigation system. In the long list of devices we also find the Front Assist perimeter control with City emergency braking and lane maintenance. The car is therefore accredited with level 2 autonomous driving, with the management of the various functions via the controls on the steering wheel. Compared to cars of the same size and price, the Taigo offers safety systems from higher segment cars.

Volkswagen Taigo R-Line. How it goes on the road – Our test drive took place in the hills of Valpolicella just above the city of Verona. A short test that saw the Taigo juggle in completely different scenarios: from the city, passing through suburban roads to the winding roads of the Veronese hills. In this way we got a really complete picture of the dynamic qualities of the car. Under the hood of the sample we tested beats the 1.0 Tsi 3-cylinder turbo 110 horsepower combined with the 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission with steering wheel controls. The alternative is a classic six-speed manual. The good performance does not compromise consumption, which the German company declares to be among the 5.8-6.1 liters every 100 kilometers in the combined Wltp cycle. The sprint from 0 to 100 km / h is completed in just under 11 seconds, while the top speed is 191 km / h. However, the aspects that are most appreciated behind the wheel of the Taigo are the driving comfort and the smoothness of driving. The small 3-cylinder, even at high revs, has no vibrations and this makes motorway journeys pleasant and not very stressful for the body and ears. The set-up, even with the 17-inch alloy wheels of the R-Line set-up, is soft and with a calibration designed to pamper, and not toss, the passengers. Obviously the cornering behavior is not like a racing car, but no Taigo will be put to the whip by breaking off at the last meter before entering the curve with smoking wheels. Excellent absorption of holes and imperfections of the road, the steering is suitable for cars for every day being suitable for any situation. The DSG automatic transmission is a guarantee in terms of shifting fluidity and is very useful especially for use in the city.

Volkswagen Taigo R-Line. Engines, equipment and prices – The Volkswagen Taigo is available in two trim levels: Life and R-Line with the latter with a sportier style and more complete equipment. The standard equipment is very rich, which includes 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, Digital Cockpit, 8-inch Ready2Discover infotainment and Travel Assist. The R-Line comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, R-Line interior and exterior sports seats, electrically opening panoramic roof and front and rear parking sensors. Both versions can be enriched with some optional packages at advantageous prices for the customer. The Taigo has a starting price of 22,600 euros required for the 1.0 3-cylinder 95 bhp version in the Life set-up. In addition to the 110 horsepower engine, the protagonist reaches 27,900 euros in the R-Line version. The most powerful 1.5 Tsi 4-cylinder 150 horsepower combined with the DSG automatic transmission only at a price of 29,400 euros, again for the R-Line set-up.

pros and cons – Like it: Compact size but style and equipment are “great”.

Do not like: Extensive use of hard plastics for the interior.

Volkswagen Taigo R-Line data sheet – Motor: 999 cc, 3-cylinder turbo, 110 HP, maximum torque 200 Nm between 2,000 and 3,000 rpm.

Transmission: 7-speed double clutch automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive.

Consumption: Combined consumption (declared) in the Wltp cycle of 5.8-6.1 liters per 100 km equal to about 16-17 km per liter.

Emissions: 133-139 g / km of CO2.

Performance: 0-100 km / h in 10.4 seconds, top speed 191 km / h.

Dimensions: length 4,266 mm, pitch 2,566 mm, height 1,494 mm, width of 1,757 mm. Curb weight 1,700 kg. Tank capacity 40 liters.

Price: tested version from 27,900 euros

February 12, 2022

