VOLKSWAGEN TAIGO Test drive, TECHNOLOGY and prices of the COMPACT COUPE ‘SUV – Andrea Galeazzi

The base of a Polo, the longer length than a T-Rock, the “coupé” side line… in short, this Taigo represents a nice novelty at Volkswagen. Too bad there is no electric or hybrid version but what did I like? The price-standard equipment ratio is really interesting and it is always a Volkswagen and immediately puts you at ease!

Design and Interior

Let’s begin to observe it from the front, where we find a front in line with what is now the Volkswagen family feeling and the particularity of a horizontal LED strip that joins the two headlights. Headlights which by the way we find full LED standard or LED Matrix as an option. I also liked the perfect camouflage of the radars for the ADAS behind the windshield and front.

There length and of 427 centimeters and I like the side cut, it has a nice and gritty “coupé” line. The wheels are standard 16 “on the” life “version, 17” on the “R-line” and 18 as an option on my test model.

The rear also has a very sporty cut with full LED lights. The trunk has a capacity of 440 liters which become 1222 by folding down the seats (60/40) and there is also the space for the spare wheel. Not bad for a coupe-style car.

Upon entering we are immediately greeted by a pleasant surprise, multifunction steering wheel and LCD digital dashboard are in fact standard on all versions. The seats are manually adjustable but beautiful and comfortable and there is no lack of space, you feel comfortable and are wider than on the Polo. It is also good for the materials and finishes that are not bad.

The same goes for the back, where we find more than enough height for the head, something not taken for granted given the aesthetic cut of the roof to go down, and enough space for the legs as well. There is no shortage of USB-C sockets for charging and easily accessible ISOFIX attachments.

Technology

About the technology in addition to the customizable digital dashboard in the display mode, we find both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless as well as the compartment for wireless charging of the smartphone.

L’infotainment we have already seen it on other Volkswagens, it has the homepage with all the icons that we can move in order to keep our favorites under control. There are the shortcuts by lowering the curtain, the streaming digital radio and the air-gestures to be done with hand gestures in front of the display without the need to touch anything.

Test Drive

The ADAS they are all there and are also standard. Adaptive cruise control, lane assistant and travel assist always lend a great hand, even in the city.

L’trim it is neutral, comfortable but at the same time not too soft, which given the height of the car would make it “rock” in the middle of the curves. I would say that it is precisely the set-up, so neutral and predictable, that is responsible for that feeling often attributed to Volkswagens when it is said that it immediately seems to have been driving them for a lifetime.

The auto hold is missing, but it could not be otherwise given that the electronic parking brake is also missing. The change instead can be both manual and automatic and in this second case we find the DSG, always intelligent but a bit abrupt at times, especially at the start.

The 0-100 of this 1500cc version is 8.3 seconds and the maximum speed of 212 km / h. The traction is front so it is predictably understeer but the grip is always excellent, even when cornering with load transfers the sensation is always that of being glued to the asphalt.

THE consumption that I have detected are of 11-12 km / l in city (one less if you have a heavy foot). When the ECO warning light comes on, it means that two of the four cylinders have been deactivated to consume less. On the highway a 110 km / h consumption is 20-21 km / l while a 130 salt to 15-16 km / l.

About highway I have to report a big one soundproofing, even at 110 or 130km / h, and an excellent calibration of the ADAS pity only for the absence (at least among the standard equipment) of the one relating to the blind corner.

Prices and Conclusions

It starts from 23,000 euros and what I like is that already in this basic version there are many standard features which often are not. I’m talking about ADAS, full LED headlights and the digital dashboard. There R-Line 1.500cc that I tried, with the accessories I showed you, it costs 30,000 euros. In addition to price and equipment, it is a Volkswagen, therefore a car truly for everyone and everything, which will immediately seem to have driven it forever!