Volkswagen Taigo, the new 2022 suv at the start between T-Roc, T-Cross and Tiguan

SUVs are a central market segment in Volkswagen strategies. There are even two suitable for the city with the T-Cross and the more versatile T-Roc, which is flanked by the larger Tiguan.

Now it’s the turn of the Volkswagen Taigo which has an intermediate footprint, albeit slightly longer than the T-Roc. For the style it is technically close to the solid Polo, the Taigo but also its price represents a lever with which it seeks success. Let’s find out better:

New suv 2022 Volkswagen Taigo, what you need to know

Volkswagen’s mechanical choice for the Taigo 2022

New suv 2022 Volkswagen Taigo, what you need to know

Volkswagen Taigo it is mainly of a coupe suv with its sloping roofline. It is a form that works commercially and did not actually exist in urban vehicles of this size, although some competitors also play on an almost comparable dynamic style.

Second, it fits between two other city SUVs with the Volkswagen logo: the T-Cross and the T-Roc. Indeed, Taigo could aggregate their different needs to give him an advantage over the other two. It occupies the technical platform of the T-Cross (MQB A0), also used for the Polo, and extends to surpass the T-Roc in length, or 4.27 meters. But it is still the narrowest and the lowest of the three, at 1.76m and 1.52m respectively.

Much less boxy and more slender, it is based on the design and offers a rear that incorporates a wide black optical band that crosses the tailgate. Unlike the T-Cross, this fascia benefits from full-width lighting, giving a more refined character to the Taigo.

In the trunk it has 438 liters of cargo volume. An excellent quality-price ratio in the category, with straight walls and adjustable floor on two levels to obtain a flat surface by folding down the backrests of the bench. The volume then increases to 1,222 liters. Values ​​are similar in the T-Cross and in the T-Roc.

The first adds a sliding bench, which offers the possibility to increase the size of the trunk if necessary. From 388 liters, it can grow to 455 liters, despite the vehicle’s short length. But the fifteen liters saved compared to the Taigo are to the detriment of the rear passengers. The T-Roc on the other hand, it offers 445 liters and, like the Taigo, cannot move the bench forward. But thanks to its wider platformshared with the Golf, manages to show this greater volume in addition to the more comfortable rear seat space.

Volkswagen’s mechanical choice for the Taigo 2022

The mechanical choice of Volkswagen Taigo consists of three propositions. A 95hp (BVM5) or 110hp (BVM6 or DSG7) 3-cylinder block 1.0 TSI and a 150hp 1.5 TSI 4-cylinder block (DSG7).

Accessing the Volkswagen image, the safety package it brings with it, at the competitive price for a cool-looking little SUV that’s more modern and less expensive than the equivalent-sized T-Roc, it looks like an interesting bargain. Especially since the finish, the equipment and the frame support its advantage. The list price? From about 22,500 euros.