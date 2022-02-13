Volkswagen Taigo, the urban SUV arrives in Italy

Volkswagen announces the arrival of Taigo and adds to its range of compact front-wheel drive models based on the MQB A0 modular transverse floor, consisting of the New Polo and T-Cross, a third body variant with a line up to now reserved for higher price ranges. high. The Taigo design features a variety of vigorous proportions similar in all respects to a coupe, where the forward-sloping C-pillar fits.

The rear overhang is increased in order to emphasize the functionality of the car: the boot capacity measures 438 liters. The long wheelbase of 2,566 mm allows a slightly raised seating position for all passengers. Inside, the Taigo comes in its standard version with quality materials, while the infotainment systems are based on the latest generation of modular platform “MIB3”, which includes Online Control Unit (eSIM) and App-Connect Wireless.

In relation to driving assistance, Taigo is a SUV coupé belonging to segment B that offers IQ DRIVE Travel Assist as standard, where various devices such as the new predictive ACC (automatic distance adjustment in consideration of speed limits and route data from the navigation system) and Lane Assist are combined in a new help system, thus enabling partially automated driving up to a maximum speed of 210 km / h.

Volkswagen Taigo available in three versions

Volkswagen Taigo offers three versions with three turbocharged petrol engines with direct injection which transmit the drive torque to the front wheels: the 1.0 TSI with 95 HP and 175 Nm of maximum torque has a 5-speed manual gearbox; the 1.0 TSI with 110 hp and 200 Nm mates to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG automatic dual clutch. At the head is the four-cylinder 1.5 TSI with 150 hp and 250 Nm, equipped with ACT active cylinder management and associated with a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

In Italy, the Volkswagen Taigo urban SUV is available in two trim levels, Life and R-Line. The first includes a rich standard equipment with advanced features, such as 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, Digital Cockpit, 8-inch Ready2Discover infotainment and Travel Assist. R-Line is a top of the range that is characterized by 17-inch alloy wheels, sports seats, R-Line interior and exterior, electrically opening panoramic roof and front and rear Park Pilot parking sensors.

Both versions can be enriched with additional Tech Packs. For the Taigo Life, at 1,150 Euros the optional package includes Discover Media satellite navigator, Climatronic touch and Park Pilot. For the Taigo R-Line, two alternatives: the Tech Pack at 1,000 Euros includes the innovative LED Matrix headlights, Climatronic touch and Roof Pack (mirror caps and roof in contrasting black); at 1,330 Euros, the Tech Pack Plus consists of Discover Media navigator, Climatronic touch and IQ.Drive Pack Plus (system

proactive protection, Park Assist and Side Assist parking assistance).

Volkswagen Taigo prices

The list price of Taigo starts at 23,150 euros for the version equipped with the 95 HP 1.0 TSI in the Life version. With financing, the 110 bhp 1.0 TSI version with manual gearbox in the R-Line sports set-up is offered at 4,500 euros in advance plus 35 monthly installments of 229 euros. Included in the price is the two-year Extra Time warranty extension or up to 80,000 km.

Taigo will be available in Volkswagen dealerships starting next weekend, February 19th and 20th.