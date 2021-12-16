Volkswagen: the undead diesel … when made from scrap material
Volkswagen plans to reduce carbon emissions of its fleet in Europe by 40% by 2030. As expected, the German company is therefore increasingly focusing on fully or partially electric vehicles, for example, the Volkswagen ID.4.
To make his journey towards the sustainable mobility, Volkswagen is now officially approving models with the latest generation 4-cylinder diesel engines for use with paraffin fuels. These newly developed diesel fuels, containing biocomponents, enable significant CO2 savings of 70-95% compared to conventional diesels.
All Volkswagen models with a 4-cylinder diesel engine (TDI) delivered since the end of June this year are approved for operation with paraffinic diesel fuels according to the European standard EN 15940. The Prof. Thomas Garbe, Head of Petrol and Diesel Fuels at Volkswagen, he explained:
Through the use of environmentally friendly fuels in Volkswagen models, we are enabling customers across Europe to significantly reduce their CO2 emissions. For example, the use of paraffinic fuels is a sensible additional option, particularly for companies with a mixed fleet consisting of models with electric and conventional propulsion.
There is one wide range of different paraffin fuels. There are fuels that are produced from biological residues and waste materials such as HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil), for example. These vegetable oils are converted into hydrocarbons and can be added to diesel in any quantity. However, they can also be used 100% as fuel.
Biofuels like HVO are already available on the market, and their presence is likely to increase by 20 to 30 per cent in the road transport energy market in Europe within the next ten years. These are: CARE diesel, NEXTBTL HVO, Diesel R33, V-Power Diesel, OMV MaxMotion and Aral Ultimate Diesel. It should be noted that the fuels can be used in all diesel engines, even in older engines.