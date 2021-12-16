Volkswagen: the undead diesel … when made from scrap material

Volkswagen plans to reduce carbon emissions of its fleet in Europe by 40% by 2030. As expected, the German company is therefore increasingly focusing on fully or partially electric vehicles, for example, the Volkswagen ID.4.

To make his journey towards the sustainable mobility, Volkswagen is now officially approving models with the latest generation 4-cylinder diesel engines for use with paraffin fuels. These newly developed diesel fuels, containing biocomponents, enable significant CO2 savings of 70-95% compared to conventional diesels.

All Volkswagen models with a 4-cylinder diesel engine (TDI) delivered since the end of June this year are approved for operation with paraffinic diesel fuels according to the European standard EN 15940. The Prof. Thomas Garbe, Head of Petrol and Diesel Fuels at Volkswagen, he explained: