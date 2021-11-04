Volkswagen unveils the design of the ID.BUZZ, the electric successor of the Bulli

Now, there is an interesting news concerning the ID.BUZZ. Yesterday, the online presentation of the new Volkswagen ID.5 Coupe SUV was held. Towards the end, the manufacturer spent a few words on the electric minivan, also offering the possibility of being able to see the latest prototype of this vehicle . A small pleasant surprise that allowed us to better observe what his final design will be as the level of camouflage was very low.

There is certainly a lot of curiosity about the debut of the Volkswagen ID.BUZZ , a model that can be seen as a modern reinterpretation of the legendary Bulli. Over time, several spy photos of forklifts carrying out road tests have emerged from the network. In addition, Volkswagen itself shared images of the prototypes equipped with the autonomous driving platform developed by Argo AI thanks to which the German manufacturer will offer, in the future, a automated passenger transport service .

Compared to the prototypes seen so far on the roads, the shapes of the headlights and above all the large lower grille can finally be clearly observed, with clear references to that of the other models in the ID range. The German manufacturer did not provide interior images. However, we already know that they should bear strong similarities to those of other Volkswagen electric cars.

The future ID.BUZZ will be offered in a variant for passenger transport and one for use as a commercial vehicle. There are many rumors about the technical specifications but none of them are really certain. It is said that it should be offered in different versions with different powers and battery capacities. All details that will only be revealed when Volkswagen officially presents this interesting vehicle. The only thing that is really certain is that it will rest on well known MEB platform.

The debut is expected next year. Marketing should start at the beginning of 2023 but also on this front more information is expected from the manufacturer. The ID.BUZZ, the name may not even be the definitive one, is certainly a very interesting vehicle given its characteristics. All that remains is to wait for new details on its development and its debut.