Volley Superlega: Perugia beats Milan. Well Taranto and Vibo Valentia

Milan-Perugia 1-3 (21-25, 19-25, 25-23, 20-25)

–

Almost a month later, Perugia plunges back into the Superlega with a victory in the Milan away match and remains firmly on top. A potentially complex commitment but also overcome with character by Trento against Vero Volley. Nice external success for Taranto, the second of the season and the first at the tie-break, at Kioene Padova. Ravenna finds its audience again after two months but it is not enough to give a swerve to a ranking that registers just 2 points in 15 games: Vibo Valentia passes, back on the field after a two-week stop for Covid. % of the capacity) of the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Sir Perugia tears three points with his teeth that consolidate the leadership in the standings, breaks the streak of 5 consecutive victories between the championship and the Italian Cup in Milan, but loses Colaci, injured in his shoulder ( right) in the final of the third set and the conditions of which will be evaluated in the coming days. Perugia continues the advance like a panzer, compensates for moments of difficulty with the quality of the singles and gets back up in Superlega after the defeat against Trento at the beginning of January (the last match played in the championship). For the second in a row after a very long time, Piazza has all the squad available and sends the starting team onto the field with Porro on the dribble, Patry opposite, Ishikawa and Jaeschke in the band, Piano and Chinenyeze in the center and Pesaresi free. Grbic, still without an injured Russo, fielded Perugia with Giannelli in the direction, Rychlicki opposite, Anderson and Leon spikers, Solé and Mengozzi in the middle and Colaci free. Milan starts better, plays point to point with Perugia, sets the pace of the match, limits Leon as best as possible and digs the furrow until 17-12. Then Grbic throws Plotnyskyi into the fray at the service and the Ukrainian arms the nine-meter bazooka that breaks through all the certainties of the Piazza team. The explosive force of the Umbrian service defuses Ishikawa and Patry and removes the reference points in Milan, which yields 8 consecutive points to the leaders who then takes home the set with the authority of the greats. The Allianz tries to react immediately and approaches the second set in the same way as the first. He takes a few points of margin, but then suffers the return of Perugia who finds a Leon on the usual percentages and a pounding service. On the other side of the net, Porro can’t find the right solutions and Ishikawa doesn’t pass. Anderson, on the other hand, continues to break through regularly and compensates for Rychlicky’s difficulties in attack. And then the usual Plotnyskyi takes care of it, on the pitch for the set point, to sign the 2-0 from the service. As in the two previous sets, Milan approaches better in the third, finds the contribution of the central players and, in the middle of the set, is ahead. Perugia returns to push again from the service, remains always attacked, but in the end he loses Colaci after a clash with Mengozzi (for an exchange the “second free” enters – but only on the scoresheet – Russo) and leaves the field to Piccinelli, re-designated after the injury of the Salento. Milan is exalted, Perugia struggles, and in the end the Milanese reopen the game. In the fourth set, Sir attacks right from the start and, despite the return of the 4 places of the Allianz, leads the point to point dragged by a super Anderson. Milan always tries to remain attacked, but it is still Plotnyskyi’s serve to make the difference in the final and lay the foundations of the Perugian success. The first, monotonous with the Apulian absolute masters of the field, the second with the angry reaction Kioene, the third with the balance at the tie-break with the teams arm in arm up beyond half set. In the end Taranto wins because he had the ability to put a lot of hay in the farmhouse in the first two sets with a disoriented Kioene and then to get back into the game in the fifth. Perfect direction of Falaschi, mvp of the match, excellent the match of Di Martino, absolute protagonist of the first two sets. Pochini’s performance was also good, deployed in place of the injured Laurenzano. Padua’s awakening was too late and revolutionized the team after the first two sets, throwing Zoppellari and Crosato into the fray in place of Zimmermann and Vitelli and to whom the 26 were not enough Weber’s points and Bottolo’s 18 points. Padua starts better (7-4), but then stops and suffers a sensational 7-0 run that turns the part (7-11). Taranto plays with a thousand and Padua no longer understands anything (8-15), there is only one team on the field (12-20). The epilogue, at this point, is taken for granted with Stefani practically unstoppable, despite Weber’s 3 aces in a row halfway through that had rekindled the flame of hope in the Kioene home. Taranto takes advantage of inertia and with a wild Di Martino starts with his foot on the accelerator even at the start of the second (4-9). Kioene continues to make too many mistakes in all the fundamentals and Taranto is a perfect machine (10-16), the triumphal march knows no obstacles until the error in the serve by Bottolo who gives 18-25 to the Prisma (there will be 12 Juventus errors in the set). Cuttini revolutionizes the sextet: outside Zimmermann and Vitelli inside Zoppellari and Crosato. And Kioene finds herself again. More balance at the start of the third (7-7), with the teams arm in arm until 11-11. Kioene tries an extension (14-11). At 17-13 Randazzo comes out and Gironi enters. Kioene goes 20-15 with an ace from Loeppky, then closes Weber at 25-21. Now the game is balanced (4-4), Weber tries an extension (8-5), then with Loeppky as protagonist (15-8). The bianconeri go on 18-12, with Taranto giving up a bit in all the fundamentals, up to 25-17 signed by Loeppky. At the tie-break it is absolute balance (6-6), until Taranto’s first break (6-8), then Sabbi enters for Stefani. La Prisma flies to 9-12, Padova impacts on 12-12, but the final break is for Taranto on the block (12-15). The struggle for salvation continues, more uncertain than ever.