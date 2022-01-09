Volleyball, Alessandra Campedelli new coach of Iran: “I won’t wear a veil in the gym”

Alessandra Campedelli she is a woman who is not afraid. To get involved, to expose oneself, even to take pioneering actions. Yes, because running for the bench of the women’s national volleyball team of Iran was certainly an important choice, but it is now that she has been entrusted with the team that begins the real challenge.

A teacher of the middle schools of Villalagarina, in Trentino, Campedelli has built his life along a path made of passion. First in teaching and then in sports. «I come from a scientific high school diploma to which I added the master’s degree and then I graduated Isef“.

The experience driving the National deaf it was very formative. «I met the movement to give my deaf son Riccardo an opportunity».

Going to work on the other side of the world will also be a life experience. «I wanted my chance», he explains, «and in Italy the possibilities for high-level roles are usually offered to males. The women remain the jobs of physiotherapist or team manager. Unfortunately it is the truth, even if there are many good coaches ».

Character is not lacking. “I will bring the determination of my lands, I do not forget where I started from and I am grateful to my origins”. Alessandra Campedelli officially assumed the role of coach from January 2.

«I have a one year contract with the agreement to be able to renew it for another season. I will live on a campus in Tehran and travel all over the country. I want to get to know the clubs, the coaches, the players, only in this way will I be able to have a complete picture of the situation and then evaluate together with the Federation what to do ».

To those who think that Iranian women live in a difficult and sometimes not free condition, Alessandra Campedelli replies as follows: “I want to dispel the myth of the submissive woman because she wears the veil. In Iran, women decide to put it on their own because they consider it a symbol that is part of their culture. They wear it short, long, dark, colored… I will wear it to shoot out of respect, but I won’t wear it in the gym ».

Perhaps, thanks to her, we will be able to discover something more about Iran. “If I were to judge from what I’ve seen so far,” he points out, “women have a better chance of assert yourself in Iran than in Italy “.