Volleyball, Champions: Conegliano knocks down the Police. Novara overwhelmed in the quarters goes to Monza

Conegliano- Police 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-22) Conegliano won with merit and effort against the Police and entered the Champions League quarter-finals as a seed. Santarelli, still without De Kruijf and Fahr and also Caravello due to a slight indisposition, focuses on the same sextet seen in Busto Con Wolosz, Egonu, Folie, Vuchkova, Courtney, Plummer and De Gennaro. The Police also shows up with two absences (Kowalewska and Kakolewska) and gets a lot from left-handed Drews and from the service. Conegliano leans on Egonu (9 points in the 1st set) and pushes well with the block (4), suffering a little in reception with Plummer, but managing to contain the comeback of the guests from 13-6 to 17-15 and closing with Folie and Egonu. Sylla enters for Plummer, but Chemik, looking for points for qualification, manages to put their heads ahead at 10-13 thanks to Brakocevic and Drews. Egonu and Sylla sign the overtaking at 14-13, Folie slips a first half after another. The Poles remain attacked until 22, it’s up to Folie and Vuchkova to give the decisive push. In the third set Omoruyi makes Courtney catch her breath, appeared subdued. The panthers have to sweat to keep the Police from returning. On the 14 equal the electronic report freezes and the game leaves room for long minutes for the choirs of the public. The errors on both sides increase, but in the end the highest technical rate of the yellow-blues comes out.

Novara 0-3 Moscow (19-25, 22-25, 22-25) Resounding collapse of Igor Novara, overwhelmed at home by Dinamo Moscow and unexpectedly eliminated from the Champions League after a match played with too much fear and a lot of technical and mental confusion. A defeat that paradoxically does Monza a favor, which in the afternoon had done the homework with the Finns and which thanks to this defeat of the Igor is now in the quarter-finals, as one of the runners-up. A failure in no uncertain terms for Stefano Lavarini’s team, which leaves the scene with two consecutive defeats in which the alibi of the many absences due to Covid in recent weeks, can hold up to a certain point. Dinamo, from being eliminated “at the table” in a few days finds themselves qualified on the field and with full merit (from before the group). Stefano Lavarini almost entirely recovers his squad, with the only absence of Cristina Chirichella, the latest “victim” of Covid in the Novara home. And then, at the start, space for the central couple Washington-Bonifacio, with Bosetti and Daalderop in hand and the diagonal Hancock-Karakurt. On the other hand, Dinamo, without the titular director Startseva, presents the former Vasileva, with Fetisova and Enina in the center, Goncharova opposite Romanova, with Begic as receiver. The start is contracted by Novara, who after the initial 0-3 has to chase the Russians, who defend strongly and are careful to take advantage of every dirty ball (9-12). Time out for Lavarini, but Novara continues to suffer in reception and has to rely on Karakurt to stay on the waterline. The former Vasileva is the thorn in the side with two consecutive points that launch the Dinamo to plus 5. Karakurt again (8 points in the set) and then Washington on the wall try to revive the Italian team, which dates back to 14-16, but then he loses again, falling to 15-21, with Hancock not very lucid in his choices and very foul in serving (3 errors out of 4 attempts). Dinamo closes with 48% in attack (Goncharova at 70%), against 31% of Novara, who loses the first set 19-25. Novara struggles even at the start of the second set, but Karakurt still gives a shock, which translates into Igor’s first advantage in the match (4-3). However, Igor struggles to find continuity and in an amen she finds herself back under, with Dinamo defending strongly and punishing all the mistakes of a bad Novara, which slips to minus 3 (14-17). Lavarini inserts Herbots for an off Daalderop, and then changes his diagonal for a half lap which ends however with the return of Hancock in time for his fifth serving error. Dinamo thanks and gets their hands on the set, going up to 21-24. Hancock closes it again, with a ball in the void that gives the Muscovites 22-25. Lavarini, back to the wall, starts again with Battistoni in place of Hancock in directing and with Herbots confirmed in place of Daalderop. But it is again Karakurt (8 points also in the second set) who gives the first break in favor of Novara, who for the first time leads with more than one point advantage in the match (5-3). The set remains, however, on the edge of equilibrium, with Igor not taking off in her game, despite the Turkish opposite continuing to hit very heavy, dragging her with Bosetti to 16-14. Dinamo, however, does not give up, defends, blocks and overtakes at 17, with two winning blocks right on Karakurt. Lavarini tries to play the Rosamaria card, recalling the slightly tired Turkish woman. Bosetti sends out the minus 2 ball and Lavarini also brings Hancock back into the field. It is Bosetti and Bonifacio who resume the set at 18. But mistakes are still condemning Novara: a second-line foul by Herbots, beaten out by Bosetti and Dinamo who still runs away at 19-21. An error by Vasileva and a providential wall by Herbots keep Igor alive, but she suffers another break. Lavarini leaves Karakurt on the bench and inserts Daalderop, but Dinamo reaches the match point at 22-24 and closes thanks to the Dutchman’s mistake. The draw for the quarters is scheduled for the 18th.