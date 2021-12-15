Volleyball, Club World Cup, Conegliano crashes Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe-Conegliano o-3 (12-25, 23-25, 23-25)

A first set to the massacre for Fenerbahçe that goes out on the Venetian wall. Fedorotseva alone is not enough to keep up the Turkish attack that does not pass except with the Russian baby phenomenon. The Imoco relies on organization of play and speed that make the hosts turn heads. The music doesn’t change much in the second set with Conegliano dictating the pace and leading the score. Fenerbahçe grows a little in the game, reduces the disadvantage, serves more regularly and at the first drop in Conegliano’s attention returns to the race with Ana Cristina who signs the overtaking point at 18-17. In the point to point that leads to the final, Egonu signs the last points. Conegliano returns to the command in the third set and leads up to the match ball 24-22. A wall from Erdem seems to reopen the games but Egonu (six points in the third set) closes. On Friday, the Venetians face Dentil Praia at 1pm Italian time.