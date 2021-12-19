Volleyball: Conegliano gives up the throne, the World Cup goes to Istanbul

Egonu and companions overtaken at the end of the umpteenth marathon. Giovanni Guidetti’s Vakifbank is a new champion

Vakif Istanbul-Conegliano 3-2

(25-15, 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-7)

Conegliano yields the scepter. After two years in which he had won all the tournaments in which he had participated, in the final of the Club World Cup he must make room for the battleship Vakifbank Istanbul, which had been the great opponent of Imoco in recent seasons.

Giovanni Guidetti’s team celebrates at the end of a game they deservedly won. It was more continuous, more incisive, also managing to control Paola Egonu, limiting her in attack.

The Vakifbank starts off strong with its signature weapons. Hitting and suffocating defense, Haak is the favorite ram of Guidetti’s team who flies away. Not very shiny Conegliano in reception, distribution and attack where it also becomes very foul. The set is a land of conquest for the Turkish champions. But Conegliano recovers in the second set: he immediately breaks the block and then Egonu does the rest. As in the Champions League final, on May 1st in Verona, the ball of the match remains in the hands of Vakifbank which in the third set starts hammering again, leaving Santarelli’s girls often out of breath.

As in the second set, the coach Imoco plays the Sylla card for Plummer (who pays too much in the second line for these levels), but the break advantage is too great and Conegliano is no longer able to close the break.

Suffering – The suffering of Egonu and her companions continues in the fourth fraction: 8-5, then Conegliano raises his head and manages to take the lead, some precious interventions by Sylla (19-16), before Egonu did not put the seal on the fourth fraction. Two by two and again everything postponed to the tiebreak, as in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup and the Champions League final. While the 10 thousand of the Ankara arena make their voices heard. Conegliano also starts in fifth (5-2 Vakibank). Conegliano is no longer able to reassemble, the Turkish wall is on good guard and the Imoco must abdicate.

