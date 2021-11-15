Volleyball, Conegliano historic record: with Egonu equals the primacy of consecutive victories

No team in volleyball history has ever done better. It is at the Palaverde in Treviso that the primacy destined to remain for a long time in the history of volleyball begins: against Chieri the Venetians won 3-2, while in Perugia, a week earlier, they had capitulated to the tie break. “History in history”, victory number 72 happened again in Chieri and the second record was also achieved in Piedmont: 3-2 against Bosca San Bernardo Cuneo who tried to fight (and did it in an excellent way ) in the first set, winning it with great merit (25-22). Until then on the field there were Gennari on the dribble, Egonu on the field (free Caravello). Coach Santarelli has “saved” on the starting sextet. Second set: Wolosz enters at 12-10 and this is the business card: ball – pipe missile for Egonu who digs a hole in the Cuneo field: 12-11. It is the trumpet blast Imoco was waiting for. Wolosz “from poetry” jumps, shakes, turns the attack of his companions and in the blink of an eye you arrive at 14-24. Cuneo loses control of the match and the coldness necessary to face the Imoco “monster” and the second set goes to the Venetians (15-25) with 15 points between Courtney, Vuchkova and Egonu. The rest of the match: another “Wolosz poem” on 23-20 in the third set, pretending to crush and serves De Kruijff who scores, on the field Sylla and Plummer, but Cuneo is the one who wins the partial 25-21, taking the lead 2 sets to 1. The fourth set goes to Imoco because he never gives up, good defenses, concreteness (9 decisive points from Egonu). It ended with Conegliano’s victory at the tie break, but Cuneo comes out of the match with honor.