Volleyball, Conegliano historic record: with Egonu equals the primacy of consecutive victories
The blue drags the Imoco which reaches 73 successes in a row, equaling the primacy of Vakifbank Istanbul
Now it’s official: Conegliano beats Cuneo in a comeback and signs the historic record of consecutive victories, equaling the 73 successes of Vakifbank Istanbul.
Cuneo-Conegliano 2-3 (25-22, 15-25, 25-20, 18-25, 8-15)
Victory number 73 for the Venetian “panthers” of the women’s A-1 is not “only” a record made of numbers. The 3-2 victory against Bosca San Bernardo, in Cuneo, rhymes with “world legend”. How else could you define a team, a mentality, a club that hasn’t lost a match since December 2019? At the sports hall of San Rocco di Castagnaretta, in the “Granda” Egonu, Wolosz and her companions equal the world record of the Turkish women of the Vakifbank, unbeaten from 23 October 2012 to 22 January 2014.
No team in volleyball history has ever done better. It is at the Palaverde in Treviso that the primacy destined to remain for a long time in the history of volleyball begins: against Chieri the Venetians won 3-2, while in Perugia, a week earlier, they had capitulated to the tie break. “History in history”, victory number 72 happened again in Chieri and the second record was also achieved in Piedmont: 3-2 against Bosca San Bernardo Cuneo who tried to fight (and did it in an excellent way ) in the first set, winning it with great merit (25-22). Until then on the field there were Gennari on the dribble, Egonu on the field (free Caravello). Coach Santarelli has “saved” on the starting sextet. Second set: Wolosz enters at 12-10 and this is the business card: ball – pipe missile for Egonu who digs a hole in the Cuneo field: 12-11. It is the trumpet blast Imoco was waiting for. Wolosz “from poetry” jumps, shakes, turns the attack of his companions and in the blink of an eye you arrive at 14-24. Cuneo loses control of the match and the coldness necessary to face the Imoco “monster” and the second set goes to the Venetians (15-25) with 15 points between Courtney, Vuchkova and Egonu. The rest of the match: another “Wolosz poem” on 23-20 in the third set, pretending to crush and serves De Kruijff who scores, on the field Sylla and Plummer, but Cuneo is the one who wins the partial 25-21, taking the lead 2 sets to 1. The fourth set goes to Imoco because he never gives up, good defenses, concreteness (9 decisive points from Egonu). It ended with Conegliano’s victory at the tie break, but Cuneo comes out of the match with honor.
The joy of Santarelli
Coach Santarelli’s words: “I started talking about this primacy to the girls – he said – only after the match against Busto Arsizio (7 November, won 3-2). I told them that we would like to join him, but since yes They are a bunch like this to achieve these results, I stressed that records are meant to be beaten, but at the end of the season it is the victories of the trophies that count “. So Imoco arrived at the “Granda” sports hall with the right tranquility, but also with the right awareness that history would be written here. Having always triumphed for almost two years now, Conegliano has won everything there is to win: a Scudetto, two Italian Cups, three Italian Super Cups, a Champions League, a Club World Cup. A championship and a Champions, those of 2020, are missing for Covid, two tournaments interrupted when Conegliano was traveling at very high speed. The unbeatable Panthers are already history and in Trento (November 21st) permitting, they will be truly legendary, if they reach 74 victories, overcoming the Turks of Vakifbank.
November 14, 2021 (change November 14, 2021 | 20:09)
