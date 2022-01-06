Volleyball: Egonu gives the Italian Cup to Conegliano in front of Mattarella

President in the stands

In the second set Conegliano enters with another air, Karakurt drops in percentages (4 out of 11) because the Imoco manages to block it on three occasions. Panthers always ahead until 11-10 when Novara places a new paw: 7-0 partial and decisive escape for the 2nd set with Chirichella protagonist both on the block and in attack (still 3 out of 4 in attack and 2 blocks point) . Wolosz tries to raise the revs of the Venetian engine by constantly serving Egonu (down to 21% in attack) and Plummer but at 20-13 for the Igor the comeback is complicated. Santarelli also tries to change the two spikers by inserting Courtney first for Plummer and then Omoruyi for Sylla but the inertia of the set does not change. The second set also ends like the first: Karakurt’s shoulder and Conegliano staggering conspicuously. Reaction of the Imoco that in the 3rd set finds the countermeasures to the energy of Novara. Santarelli is playing the card of the two American spikers – Courtney and Plummer – on the field together. Wolosz relies more and more on the broadsides of Egonu (7 points with 50% in attack in the partial) and panthers who reopen the match. Inertia of the final which turns in favor of the Venetians. In addition to the national Paola, Wolosz finds Plummer again. Lavarini throws Washlington into the fray, but the Imoco appears to be a train launched towards the tiebreak. In the final set, the advantage is taken by Folie with two aces. It is the signal of surrender for Novara for Conegliano no longer misses anything.