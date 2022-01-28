Volleyball: Leon signs in Perugia for three years, 1.5 million per season

With a direct Facebook the histrionic president of Perugia Gino Sirci announces the three-year renewal for the Cuban-Polish bomber, Wilfredo Leon who escapes the sirens coming from Russia (where he won everything with Zenit Kazan). Leon will remain in Umbria for the next three years. There is talk of a very important contract (1.5 million per season, it is said in fact) for the best player in the world. “We couldn’t let our captain go away – says Sirci with a smile – and we couldn’t let him go like this”. “I could not leave without having won everything I could with Perugia – adds the interested party -. So, yes it’s true I had other offers, but after speaking with the president I decided to stay here again. To start a streak. of victories already this season, where we are in the running for everything. It was an easier choice than in the past: having this group, this club, this team was important to continue this relationship. ” Leon will also be the testimonial of a new safety product (the president’s company, Sir Safety takes care of this).