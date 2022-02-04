Volleyball, Superlega: Civitanova beats Trento and is second. Perugia on the run

The comeback Lube manages to overtake Lorenzetti’s team. The Umbrians overwhelm Taranto and flee

It had to be battle and battle it was. On the other hand, in this recovery of Superlega there was a piece of the second place (at least that, since everyone takes for granted that Perugia will win the regular season also considering the success of this evening). La Lube puts an end to a streak of 6 successes in a row for Itas and wins a victory that promotes them to second place in solitude. Ivan Zaytsev closes, but it will not be the last match between these two teams this season.

Civitanova-Trento 3-2 (20-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20, 15-13) – Excellent start: Civitanova is not continuous and Itas knows how to take advantage of it. He takes command of operations with a lucid direction by Sbertoli and with broadsides by Kaziyski and Lavia. The first set goes to Itas. Blengini tries to rotate his cards, but on the bench the coach of the Marche does not have too much to insert having both Juantorena and Kovar still out. In any case, the Italian champions are also pushing on the serve and this time it is Trento that goes under. It’s a good game, even if it goes on too far. La Lube evened the score, but was unable to give continuity to his action, while Lorenzetti also tried to change something to give some respite to him: Cavuto and Pinali were also on the field, while the Trentino power plants were great protagonists. The Lube collapses with a crash with a less incisive Simon than on other occasions. The Cuban central comes back to life at the right time in the fourth, or when he needs it most. Now the Lube is incisive again also with Lucarelli and Zaytsev, for Trento it is again a Mortirolo style climb. New changes by Lorenzetti, Itas gives the impression of being able to return to the game, but Simon and Lucarelli’s final point lead to the tiebreak. Civitanova starts well, but Daniele Lavia still draws on 8 equal.

Perugia-Taranto 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-23) – Clear success against Taranto of Sir Safety Conad Perugia, which consolidates its leadership in the standings with the 15th victory in 17 races. Nikola Grbic’s team liquidated the Apulians in three sets, who fought on and off, while still giving themselves a second fraction as protagonists. At the start, Sir Safety (without Russo, Ricci and Colaci) appeared on the field with Giannelli in the direction, Rychlicki opposite, Mengozzi and Solè in the middle, Leon and Anderson spikers and Piccinelli free. On the other hand, Taranto responded with Falaschi in the direction, Sabbi opposite, the former Alletti and Di Martino central, Rafael and Gironi spikers, with the other former Pochini as free. Perugia started with a decisive extension, preventing Taranto from any attempt to react and immediately finding Leon in a great sprint in serve and attack (5 points with 100% in the set), well assisted by Anderson (5 points and an ace), to then close the fraction (25-17) with the attack in the center of Solè. The second set for Perugia suffered more, with Vincenzo Di Pinto’s sextet who stayed ahead for a long time, going from 9-12 to 16-19 and only in the final Perugia managed to take a tie (21-21) with an attack Leon, then Taranto tried to escape again (21-22), but Sir reacted and went on to win (25-23) with an attack grounded by the usual Leon (7 points in the set like Rychlicki) . Having escaped the danger, Perugia returned to make a big voice again with Rychlicki himself (Mvp and best scorer of the match with 16 points on par with Sabbi) and to assert his technical superiority in the third set accumulating a couple of points ahead in the first part, building on this margin a success that is practically never questioned, even with a phase of substantial equilibrium before the final. To close the match, after an ace from Sabbi was a diagonal attack (25-23) from Anderson.

