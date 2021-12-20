Volleyball, Superlega Sunday results

In the match for the record the Umbrians overwhelm Lube (who loses Lucarelli in the second set) away. Marathon at PalaCandy for Monza that beats Verona at the tie break. Trento passes Cisterna

Monza struggled to beat Verona at home in the match of the thirteenth day of the championship. The match for the record goes to Perugia which beats Civitanova away. Meanwhile, Milan-Trento, a recovery scheduled for 22 December, has also been postponed due to the positivity of Milan

Civitanova-Perugia 1-3 (15-25, 20-25, 30-28, 21-25) – Perugia corsair in the Marche to consolidate its leadership in the standings and the title of winter champion of the Super League. In the challenge of the many absent on both fronts, Sir Safety relied on two first sets played to perfection in service and attack, undergoing the return of Lube in the third which however died in the fourth not finding the strength to bring the challenge to the tie. break. Civitanova who also had to do without Lucarelli during the race due to a serious injury to his bicep. Dragged by the usual Leon (mvp) and by the lucid direction of Giannelli, Sir has won three heavy points in the Marche. In Lube, Ivan Zaytsev is back on the pitch while captain Juantorena is not even on the scoresheet, following the match on the sidelines together with the former Leal, Perugia with the men counted for absences due to positivity to the covid of Anderson, Rychlicki and Mengozzi. Sprint start for the Grbic boys who immediately sink a 1-5 which puts Civitanova in difficulty. Marchigiani who stand out thanks to the effectiveness of the service of the ‘Tsar’ who brings back under his own. But the Marche reception stutters and a Sir Safety takes advantage of this, effective in all the fundamentals, with service (4 aces) and attack (Leon 6 with 86%) that bury the ambitions of the tricolors. Who go heavily under on a terrifying ‘pipe’ from Leon and then finally surrender to the service of Russo who opens up the abyss of defeat in this first set. Start of the second more balanced set, point to point, with Simon’s attack of 6-5 which gives the first advantage of the match to the Civitanova citizens. An attack out of Yant grants the double advantage to the Umbrians who are still trying to escape: on 14-16 forced to go out due to a serious problem in the upper part of the right arm (biceps, will be evaluated in the next few hours), in his place inside Kovar. A hard blow to be absorbed for a Lube already at a disadvantage. Reception problems continue in Blengini’s team and Perugia takes advantage of it by continuing to force from nine meters and easily taking the second set. In the third the Umbrians’ serve falls and so Civitanova tries to make the game thanks above all to a Simon who makes himself heard on the wall and to a perfect Yanto (7 and 100%) who place the break of 18-15. Rising of the guests in the sign of Plotnytskyi for a final sprint: Lube who cancels four set balls to the opponents, fails one and on the second occasion a mess of Perugia brings Civitanova back into the game. Diamantini remains on the field in the fourth after the good contribution given in the previous set. A double Solè digs the break of 10-8 with Civitanova who this time does not have the strength to react and bring the Umbrians to the tie-break.

Monza-Verona 3-2 (25-17, 23-25, 26-24, 22-25, 17-15) – Monza returns to success, Verona finds the first point of the season away from home. The 3-2 of the Monza Arena that closes the first leg of Monza and Verona gives the success to the Brianza at the end of a fluctuating match. Mvp is Grozer, who however leaves the tiebreaker due to a problem in his right thigh. For Verona an excellent performance by Mozic and Raphael, who, taking over from Spirito from the second set, gives order and security to his team. No change to the sextet for Eccheli who starts with Orduna-Grozer diagonally, Grozdanov-Galassi central, Dzavoronok-Davyskiba spikers and Federici free. Stoytchev responds with Spirito in directing opposite to Jensen, Asparuhov and Rozic on the sides, Aguenier and Cortesia in the center with Bonami free. Monza starts off strong on the serve and above all on the block, with Verona struggling to pass. At Grozer’s first outburst that leads to 17-10 the German is already at 5 points (with an ace like Dzavoronok, Davyskiba’s will follow). Verona struggles a lot with Jensen (2 errors in service and 3 blocks suffered), and Brianza (with the attack at 80%) continue to push, finding in the final set a warm Davyskiba (4 points) for 25-17 who 1-0 is worth. Stoytchev changes by inserting Raphael and Magalini for Spirito and Asparuhov. The music seems to change in attack, but in defense the Venetians seem not very reactive despite some inaccuracies from Monza. Teams arm in arm, with Mozic much more protagonist (especially from 9 meters, 3 aces). With Verona ahead 17-20, the locals find 3 consecutive points (ace from Galassi and block from Grozdanov), Dzavoronok more present than Grozer, but not enough because the guests (with Qafarena inside for Jensen) are more effective and close with Mozic ( 6 points) 23-25. The tension rises (double red for both teams), but on the return it is always the Slovenian hitter who takes the stage (8 points in 15-8). Monza finds Galassi and Grozer again, and on the Grozdanov wall to stop Mozic is Verona timeout (17-18). Magalini and Aguenier propitiate 21-24 and seem to be made for the Venetians, but Grozer reverses the fate of the set in batting, and with an attack and the following 3 aces (2 on Mozic’s wrists and a ball on the ground) he signs the 5-0 which is valid on 26-24 and 2-1. Verona does not seem to feel the pinch and immediately extends at the start of the fourth fraction (7-13) with an enlightened direction by Raphael. Monza shortens with the usual Grozer, and flashes of Galassi and Grozdanov, but has little from Dzavoronok (out for Karyagin, good entry for the Bulgarian) and Davyskiba and continues to make mistakes too much. Magalini and Qafarena help to cement the advantage and close 22-25. The tiebreak opens with Grozer’s ace, but the German has to leave the field immediately due to a muscle problem (inside Karyagin). Dzavoronok (2 attacks and 1 block) and Davyskiba (2 attacks) dig the groove in the 8-5 (with yellow on the guest bench) which is reached for a double foul against Raphael. The block of the Brazilian setter (on Dzavoronok) is worth 12-12. With the advantages Monza closes on the third attempt with a great block by the Czech spiker on Mozic for 17-15.

Trento-Cisterna 3-0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-22) – Second home victory in four days for Itas Trentino. Three sets on Thursday evening to regulate the Turks of Fenerbahce in the Champions League, as many tonight to continue their march in the SuperLeague close to the top of the class in the ranking. With this victory, Trentino Volley guarantees a place in the best four at the end of the first round, this means being able to play at home the quarter-final of the Italian Cup. Against the Top Volley Cisterna the sextet of the City of the Council shows its muscles, putting a great pressure on the Lazio players with a stroke and attack. Trentini dragged by an excellent Daniele Lavia and Matey Kaziyski have firmly held the reins of the match practically from the first to the last ball. A few excellent flashes of Raffaelli are not enough for the pontini, because with a troubled reception and a blunt attack it becomes difficult to keep up with Trento. At the start Lorenzetti confirms the set-up with Lavia opposite and the couple Kaziyski-Michieletto in place-4, while Cisterna has to do without Maar who remained in Lazio due to an ankle problem accused in training. Thus the 4-seat diagonal is composed of Raffaelli and Rinaldi. After the first balanced exchanges, Itas extends (13-9) thanks to a couple of counterattacks not closed by Cisterna but by Trento yes and by Lavia’s wall on Dirlic which forces Soli to spend the first discretionary time-out. Kaziyski’s one-two in attack is worth 18-11, inside the Iranian Saadat as opposed to Dirlic but in this first set it is the Bulgarian hitter from Trento who gets into the chair. With Sbertoli batting Trento realizes the break point of 21-12, Lavia together with Kaziyski (his ace of 23-14) are the protagonists of this first set for an Itas that goes to seal the set without too many worries. The hosts are still starting better in the second fraction (8-5) with Cisterna again messing up a lot. Sbertoli’s block on Raffaelli pushes Soli (12-7) to spend the first time-out available, but the Lazio change-ball is put to the test by the usual Kaziyski’s serve who signs the 16-10 from nine meters. The new entry (for Potke) D’Heer also places the ace while the former Zingel attacks on the net: 19-11 and new time-out for Top Volley. The reception of Cisterna tilts more often than a pinball machine from the Eighties, Michieletto thanks and prints the smash of 21-12, a margin that allows the Dolomites to only have to control the hostilities. Raffaelli attacks the net while Kaziyski places on the ground anything spherical hovering above the tape, sealing even the second partial so it is simple game. Lorenzetti confirms D’Heer on the field but this time leaving Lisinac on the bench, the ace of the Belgian 3-place together with Podrascanin’s attack, they create the first Trentino extension at 8-5. Bossi in batting allows Cisterna to remain hooked to the Dolomites (12-9), a nice diagonal of Lavia for 14-11 and the guests’ mistakes do the rest. The returning Dirlic tries to keep his team in close contact (17-15), D’Heer presses Zingel for 20-16 and Itas now only has to avoid making mistakes. Michieletto puts the 22-17 ball on the ground, the one that acts as an antechamber to the final success of Itas, with Daniele Albergati also entering the final (his last point of the race) in place of Kaziyski and rejecting the final assault .of Top Volleyball.

December 19, 2021 (change December 19, 2021 | 21:47)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link