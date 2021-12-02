Volleyball, the girls of Conegliano fall after 720 days of unbeaten records

The Imoco Conegliano, the women’s volleyball record team, falls after 76 consecutive victories and 720 days of unbeaten play. The Panthers, led on the bench by Daniele Santarelli, in the midweek round of the championship gave way to the girls of Il Bisonte Firenze at the end of a very tight match played at the PalaVerde in Treviso and closed only at the tie break (22-25, 30-28 , 25-16, 25-27, 12-15). The 3-2 in favor of the Tuscans thus puts an abrupt halt to the incredible streak of consecutive victories for the Venetian team. A streak that began on 15 December 2019 with Chieri and which, race after race, led the Imoco athletes first to equal (at 73) and then to improve (at 74) the world record of consecutive victories that was in the hands of VakıfBank Istanbul. In the match against Florence, valid for the eleventh day of the championship, in the Imoco exceptional performance by Paola Egonu, author of 34 points. Behind her, however, the void with Folie at 13 points and Sylla at 10. Among the Tuscans, however, the points are better distributed between Nwakalor (24), Van Gestel (16), Belien (15) and Sorokaite (13). The match lasted almost two and a half hours, giving emotions and truly spectacular stages to the 1,800 spectators in the stands.