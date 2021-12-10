Volleyball, World Club: Civitanova finds Zaytsev again. In the semifinal there is Trento

A set and a half for the blue bomber who was expecting this return to the field from the Games. Trento overwhelmed by Sada will be Lube’s next opponent

Double party for Lube Civitanova in this second qualifying match for the Club World Cup which is played in South America. Not only the victory against Taubaté (champion of Brazil, but now in decline due to the economic crisis) which is worth the first place in the group in view of the semifinals, but most important of all has found Ivan Zaytsev. Who had also made an appearance in the championship and who yesterday was deployed by Blengini from the second set onwards. Injured in the summer in the national team he had been operated after the Tokyo Olympics he had to have played very little and now he is back with Lube after months of hard work and very few volleyball satisfactions. For the former blue captain a mixture of anger-desire to play in each of the balls attacked at the suggestion of De Cecco. A little more than a set and a half not to see the real Zaytsev again (it will take some time for that), but enough to dream of the Lube fans who expect a lot from this Brazilian expedition.

One way street – This was the only news of a match that Lube played in one direction: without ever giving the Brazilians the chance to enter the match. Cynical and ruthless Civitanova did everything not to waste, then giving space to others on the bench (Diamantini) to enter well-run towards tomorrow night’s semifinal (time still to be determined, it will depend on the combinations). But for the moment there is already a celebration for the Italian champions.

Sada-Cruzeiro-Trentino 3-0

It will be an Italian semifinal and a Brazilian semifinal to decide the future of the 2021 Club World Cup. Trento-Civitanova and Sada-Taubaté will decide (today) the finalists of the tournament. In the match that closed the group stage, the host Sada Cruzeiro broke the resistance of Trento with a clear 3-0. Without Lorenzetti’s team being able in some way to oppose. The Brazilian service was too heavy for the fragile Italian reception which then collapsed in the third set. In the first set the balance resists until mid-set then the beats and the mmuro of the Sada make the difference. Trento collapses and is no longer able to return. The second set begins with the same script: 4-1 and then 6-3 Sada. Lorenzetti’s team, however, remained attached to the game and with Micheletto’s shots equalized (8-8). The hosts, however, continue to force a lot the service that gives him great satisfaction. The Sada stays ahead with a glue, while Sbertoli is unable to orchestrate the desired game. Few attacks from the center and an almost “forced” exit on Michieletto. Sada still leads 23-21: and Wallace (2016 Olympic champion) is 2-0 for Cruzeiro. The music does not change in the third set: with Wallace dragging and with Trento trying to insert Cavuto and Pinali, but the history of the match does not change. Tonight (21 Italians) there should be the derby between Civitanova and Trento, after midnight the all-Brazilian match. The final for gold at 0.30 on Sunday.

December 9, 2021 (change December 10, 2021 | 01:50 am)

