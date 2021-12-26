Volleyball: Zaytsev changes role and Civitanova flies to the Super League

Due to injuries, the blue changes position and Lube overwhelms Padua 3-0. Perugia remains in command. Verona bends Trento with injured Sbertoli

Lube gets up and returns to full success against Padua which, especially in the initial stages of the sets, has engaged the tricolors, falling apart when the rhythms are up. The enlightened direction of De Cecco, the good evening of Garcia and Yant and a Zaytsev out at distance (56% in attack and 54% in reception) the walls (6) and the aces (6) have folded a Kioene in which the young Bottolo (top scorer with 13 points) showed all his great qualities. Without Lucarelli injured and with Kovar bruised, the coach Blengini changes his set-up in the starting sextet relying on Zaytsev as a hitter, a role that the Tsar no longer held since the days of Perugia. Challenge that unravels on the tracks of equilibrium with both teams that force (and err) a lot in the service. Zaytsev’s first point, which comes after an interminable action and Garcia’s dirty ace, sign the break of 19-17: Civitanova who also raises the performance of his serve which is needed for the final sprint that gives the tricolors the first partial where the attack mainly relied on Yant (4 and 80%). Start of the second photocopy of the previous set, with the teams facing each other point by point. The turn in Garcia’s service is worth Lube’s break: two of his points (one direct ace) and Simon’s replay are worth 11-8 for the red and white. Instead, Padua falls into service and Civitanova takes advantage of this in setting up his counterattacks. It is not enough because the Venetians lose the compactness that had distinguished them in the first part and are unable to keep up with the marchigiani. Thus the final sees Zaytsev’s serve as protagonist, leading his team towards an even more marked success than that obtained in the first partial. In the sign of Garcia also the third set: one of his walls launches Civitanova on 7-5. Cuttini’s team feels the blow and struggles to react, allowing Lube to further extend their advantage in the first part of the set. To wake up his team comes the service of Bottolo but above all two fouls in the net of the Marche that bring the guests back down (13-11). Garcia still thinks about removing the chestnuts from the fire at Lube with the break that breaks the run-up of the Venetians and relaunches the red and white who put down a string of points that removes the Kioene threat and opens to a final set without too much trouble for the boys by Blengini.

(27-25, 19-25, 10-25, 19-25)

No escape for Top Volley, against Perugia, in the last match of the year, the first of the second round. In the presence of the leader in Perugia, the coach Soli chooses Baranowicz to dribble with Dirlic opposite, Bossi-Zingel in the middle, Raffaelli and Rinaldi in the band, Cavaccini free; unavailable Maar (ankle). Sir Safety, which has lost only one race in this championship, presents Giannelli in the control room to assist forward Leon and Plotnytskyi. Rychlicki, Mengozzi and Anderson out due to covid. Grbic’s men start better, Top Volley is forced to chase even if only a few points behind. The pontini gradually gain confidence, managing to achieve the partial overtaking in half (15-14). Cisterna plays really well in this phase showing great organization: it takes all the cunning of Plotnytskyi to bring Perugia to 23-23. To the advantages, however, the hosts prevail with great merit (27-25). Perugia reaction in the second set: Cisterna starts better, but soon comes the Umbrian overtaking with a double ace from Plotnytskyi (8-7). The guests play better and with a trip from Leon they reach +4; the Pole decides to make a big voice: ace for 21-17. Rinaldi tries to keep the hosts alive (22-19), but the biancoblu do not have the strength to recover the disadvantage and Grbic’s team wins the partial with full merit thanks to the point of Ter Horst (25-19) . For Leon 71% in attack. Third set: bad start for Top Volleyball which goes down 4-0, Soli is forced to call time out. The home team is in trouble and the guests take the opportunity to take off with Solè’s winning wall (8-1). Narrow diagonal of Plotnytskyi and is 11-5. The attacks of Top Volley often crash against the best wall of the Super League, with the pontini showing a certain difficulty also from a mental point of view. Nice attack by the substitute Saadat and Cisterna tries to make the passive less heavy (17-7). Giannelli orchestra and Solè closes a totally one-way partial (25-10) and played in just 22 minutes. Fourth set that starts in the name of balance: Rinaldi’s winning attack that keeps the hosts at -1. Muro di Solè and Perugia ahead 13-10. Cisterna must push now if he wants to be able to get back into the game: Leon and biancoblu’s 9-meter error returning to -2. The pontini believe it, Dirlic bursts in and it’s 15-14 for guests. An excited phase, but Giannelli’s ace is decisive for the new extension at 17-14. Great balance for large sections, then a textbook action closed by Solè (21-18). Sir Safety knows it has the race in hand and, in fact, it will never be restarted: it is Giannelli who signs the victory point. For Cisterna little to complain in the presence of an opponent who continues his solitary journey to the top of the standings.

(13-25, 29-31, 25-20, 25-10, 15-12) Stoytchev, after the victory in the recovery with Piacenza, again deploys Raphael on the diagonal dribble with Jensen, Mozic and Magalini on the sides, Cortesia and Aguenier in the middle and Bonami in command of the defense. , deploying the three spikers Lavia, Michieletto and Kaziysky, Sbertoli on the dribble, Podrascanin and D’Heer in the center of the net and Zenger in the role of free. Lisinac is on precautionary rest after a slight injury this week. The start is a solo by the Trentino, with Verona wasting numerous break opportunities. The reception of Lorenzetti’s team travels on very high averages and Sbertoli has an easy game in serving his forwards by constantly unmarking them. At 20 to 11 Sbertoli comes out and Sperotto enters due to an injury to a finger of his hand, immediately during a block action on Jensen. The setter from Trentino and the national team will no longer return for the entire match and will be a decisive factor for the match. The second part starts with the same formations of the first set, with the only obligatory change in direction for Lorenzetti’s boys. The start is more balanced, also thanks to the change of setter which allows the Verona block to read more easily the attacking intentions of the guests. Mozic, at the top of the special ranking of points scored in Superlega, returns to being positive in attack. The equilibrium, however, continues even after 20, until the decisive break that materializes on Michieletto’s turn: first an attack outside Magalini and then an attack by Kaziyski after a free ball in Verona following a great serve of Lorenzetti’s hitter and the Italian national team. The 1778 fans of the Agsm Forum begin to make themselves felt, galvanized by a set played by Verona practically on par with the guests. The two teams return to the field with the same numbers, but the difference is made by the defense and blocking performance (8 in a single set) of the hosts, who no longer drop balls easily. Lorenzetti plays the Pinali card on 18 to 15 for Verona, thus inserting an opposite role in an attempt to return to higher percentages in attack, but the result does not change and we go to the fourth set after a foul on Sperotto’s dribble. The music does not change even in the subsequent partial and with an increasingly noisy Agsm Forum, Verona digs a wide gap thanks again to the wall (there are 7 others in this set) and defense, but also to a newfound Jensen, who puts all the decisive balls. In the last set Lorenzetti inserts Pinali from the start, leaving Kaziyski on the bench. The music, however, does not change and the balance is broken by an attack and an ace from Mozic that brings Verona ahead by two points, keeping the advantage until the end of the set and causing the building to explode. After Piacenza, therefore, Trento also falls in Verona and now salvation does not appear so difficult anymore.

