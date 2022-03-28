Volodimir Zelensky: Russia must withdraw troops if it wants us to quit NATO | International | News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated today that Russia must withdraw its troops from the country before any document on Ukraine’s non-adherence to NATO is signed and the security guarantees that, in return, kyiv demands from several countries such as Turkey and the United Kingdom.

“We need an agreement with President (Vladimir) Putin. The guarantors will not sign anything if there are troops”, he pointed out in an interview with independent Russian media, including the Meduza portal (located in Latvia) and journalists from the banned Dozhd television network, the Kommersant economic daily and the author Mikhail Zygar.

The communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, had stated that these media should not publish the interview, and warned that “it will determine the degree of responsibility and take response measures”, according to Meduza.

Zelenski maintained that “it is impossible” that the leaders of the United Kingdom, Boris, Johnson; from the USA, Joe Biden; from Poland, Andrzej Duda; and from Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan sign any document as possible guarantors while a war is going on.

The president confirmed that he is willing to accept the neutral and non-nuclear status of the country, as Russia demands, in exchange for security guarantees.

“This is being worked on deeply, but I don’t want it to be another document like the Budapest Memorandum” of 1994, that it granted Ukraine security guarantees in exchange for the renunciation of the nuclear arsenal inherited from the former Soviet Union and that Zelenski has said that it was a dead letter.

“We are interested in it being a serious agreement,” he emphasized.

Zelensky explained that he is willing to sit down with Putin “anywhere in the world” to reach an agreement “with signatures, seals and even blood” signed on the document.

“That would be enough to start the withdrawal process. The troops must be withdrawn, the guarantors will sign everything and end,” he stressed.

Clothes, shoes and blankets at a meeting place for refugees fleeing the fighting in their towns and villages west of kyiv in the Ukrainian city of Bilohorodka, Ukraine, 27 March 2022. EFE/Atef Safadi

Photo: ATEF SAFADI

He indicated, however, that then the work will not be finished, because Ukraine will have to change its Constitution, since it enshrines the state’s aspiration to join NATO and this may take up to a year.

A referendum will be held first, because “only the citizens can decide on the status and the guarantors,” he said, something that can be organized in “a few months.”

Later, the changes in the Constitution will be undertaken, which could take “at least a year”, between the ratification in Parliament and that of the guarantor countries in their own legislatures.

Crime and protection of the Russian language in Ukraine

Regarding the Russian demand that Ukraine recognize the Crimean peninsula as part of Russia and the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and LuganskZelenski said that it is an issue that “must be addressed and resolved”.

“I say it is a compromise. Let’s go back to before all this started (February 24) and we will try to solve the complex Donbas issue,” he said.

Zelensky also pointed out that other points that are on the negotiating table with Russia, such as the protection of the Russian language in Ukraine, are being discussed.but explained that he is willing to accept a compromise.

This could have the formula of mutual “respect for the languages ​​of the citizens of neighboring countries,” he said.

“I want to sign it with all neighboring countries. I am interested in Russia, Hungary, Poland… Romania. We have many minorities, nationalities and this agreement should be enough to respect certain languages ​​in our country“, he pointed.

The president also stated that the terms “denazification” and “demilitarization” are not on the table as Russia wanted because he refuses.

Zelensky also argued that only “Putin and his circle are prolonging the war and that what is happening “is worse” than a war and that their goal is to “minimize the number of victims and shorten the duration” of this conflict.

What’s moresuggested that he does not like the idea of ​​Poland sending a peace contingent to Ukraine, stating that “we do not need a frozen conflict on the territory of our state”. (I)