Volodimir Zelensky says that Ukraine received “some signals” in negotiations with Russia

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, affirmed tonight that his country has received “some signals” from Russia during the negotiation between representatives carried out this Monday, but it is still not the result that he would like to have.

“So far, we don’t have the result that we would like to have. Russia has expressed its points, we ours to end the war. We get some signals. When the delegation returns to Kiev, we will analyze what we have heard and then decide how to proceed to the second round,” Zelensky said, commenting on the result of the meeting on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Zelenski denounced that while the negotiations continued, the hostilities in Ukraine.

“I think that Russia wants to press with that little cunning method, but don’t waste your time, that tactic doesn’t work with us,” he said.

The day before, on the fifth day of the Russian military offensive against Ukrainethe first meeting of negotiators from both countries held on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border gave a glimpse of hope, as both parties claimed to have found points of agreement that will allow them to sit down again in a few days.

It was agreed to continue negotiations

The adviser to the presidential office of UkraineMajail Podolyak pointed out that in this first round of talks to discuss issues related to a ceasefire in Ukraine and the cessation of hostilities “the parties have outlined some priority issues on which certain advances can be glimpsed”.

“We found some points on which we can predict common positions and the most important thing is that we agreed to continue with the negotiation process,” said the head of the Russian delegation, presidential adviser Vladimir Medinski.

He added that “the next meeting will take place in a few days on the Polish-Belarusian border” without giving a specific date since the delegations, which negotiated today for more than five hours, had to withdraw for consultations with their respective countries to define future steps.

(With information from EFE)