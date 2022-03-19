Volodimir Zelensky thanks Giammattei and Guatemala for supporting Ukraine – Prensa Libre

“We appreciate the support of the friendly people of Guatemala and personally to Giammattei during the fight of Ukraine against aggression russian . we will remember one clear and strong position from Guatemala . We need to expand the coalition against the war . Let’s stop the war together. #StopRussia”, details the message published in Twitter .

the ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky thanked several countries this Thursday, March 17, including Guatemala for the support given to his country during the crisis due to clashes with Russian troops.

President Alexander Giammattei has referred to the situation facing the country after the russian attacks and has said that Guatemala supports Ukraine.

Guatemalan immigration authorities have announced that the country will receive Ukrainian families who need asylum.

Several families have already received the help offered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of Guatemalan Institute of Migration.

Until March 15, the Government of Guatemala reported that 19 people from Ukraine have been received in quality of refugees.

A part of that number was families who left Warsaw, PolandCourse to amsterdam, Netherlandslater Panama and finally to La Aurora International Airport.

Among the refugees there 10 adults and nine minorswho know reunited with relatives who already lived in Guatemala by work situation.

We appreciate the support of the friendly people of Guatemala and personally @DrGiammattei during 🇺🇦’s struggle against Russian aggression. We will remember a clear and strong position of 🇬🇹. We need to expand the anti-war coalition. Let’s stop the war together. #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 17, 2022

Apart from welcoming the Ukrainian citizensthe Guatemalan authorities have issued statements against Russia’s actions on Ukrainian territory.

On March 2, during the General Assembly of the United Nations OrganizationGuatemala pointed to Russia in a “aggression against Ukraine”.

That day, he demanded of Russia “put an immediate end to the use of force and the complete and unconditional withdrawal of your military forces in the territories of Ukraine.

In that session, 141 countries voted in favor of a resolution in which the removal of the ru troopssas and “human rights violations” were condemned.

Answer from Giammattei

After Zelenski’s message, President Alejandro Giammattei replied that “Guatemala supports peace and is in favor of life.”

He assured that “our people will always be on a par with the brave President Zelensky and with any people that suffers attack or foreign interference.”

Guatemala supports peace and is in favor of life. Welcome Ukrainian brothers, in this land you have a guaranteed refuge. Our people will always stand by the brave president @ZelenskyyUa and of any people that suffers attack or foreign interference. – Alejandro Giammattei (@DrGiammattei) March 17, 2022

