Volodymyr Zelensky: from actor and comedian to unexpected hero in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia

Warsaw – When Volodymyr Zelensky grew in southeastern Ukraine, his Jewish family spoke Russian and his father once forbade him to go to study in Israel. Instead, Zelensky studied law in the Ukraine. After graduating, he found his passion in acting and comedy, becoming one of the most popular artists in the country in 2010 with the series “Sirviente del Pueblo”.

In that show, Zelensky played a charming high school teacher fed up with corrupt politicians who accidentally becomes president.

A few years later, Zelensky is indeed the president of Ukraine.

On a few occasions during the run-up to the Russian invasion, the comedian turned fledgling statesman had seemed inconsistent, one day criticizing the West for spreading fear and the next for not doing enough. But his bravery and refusal to give up in the face of missiles raining down on the capital have made him an unlikely hero to many around the world.

Showing courage, good humor and grace that have lifted the spirits of his people and impressed his counterparts in the West, the 44-year-old black-haired ex-actor has decided to stay despite saying he has a target marked on his back by invaders. Russians.

After an offer of United States Before moving him to safety, Zelensky replied in Ukrainian on Saturday: “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

On Saturday, Russian forces besieged Kiev on the third day of the invasion. The main objective, according to military observers, is to storm the capital to depose Zelensky and his government, and assign someone more subservient to the Russian president. Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky’s bold stance in favor of Ukraine’s sovereignty is perhaps not what was expected from a man whose biggest political liability for years was the feeling that he was too prone to giving in to Moscow. His presidential campaign included promises that he could negotiate peace with Russiaa country that had wrested Crimea from Ukraine and lent its support to two pro-Russian breakaway regions in 2014 – leading to a conflict that had claimed nearly 15,000 lives.

Although Zelensky managed a prisoner swap, reconciliation efforts foundered as Putin’s insistence that Ukraine move away from the West intensified, describing the government in Kiev as a Washington-run nest of extremists.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his feuding Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Paris on December 9, 2019. (Ian Langdon)

Zelensky has used his own story to show that his is his country of possibilities and not the hate-filled system of government that Putin envisions.

Despite Ukraine’s dark history of anti-Semitism, dating back to the Cossack pogroms centuries ago and the collaboration of some anti-Soviet nationalists with the Nazi genocide during World War II, Ukraine became after Zelensky’s election in 2019 the only country – apart from Israel – with a Jewish president and prime minister. Zelensky’s grandfather fought in the Soviet Army against the Nazis and other relatives died in the Holocaust.

Like his television character, Zelensky overwhelmingly won the presidency in a democratic election, defeating a billionaire businessman. He promised to end the power of the corrupt oligarchs who had anarchically controlled Ukraine since the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

That this upstart, who campaigned mainly through social media, could come out of nowhere to assume the country’s top political office surely unsettled Putin, who has slowly cracked down on and cornered his own political opposition in Russia.

File photo of Zelensky during a visit to Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine on October 14, 2021. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service) (The Associated Press)

Putin’s main political rival, Alexei Navalny, also a comedian and anti-corruption activist, was poisoned by the Russian secret services in 2020 with a neurotoxin smeared on his underwear. He was fighting for his life when he was allowed to travel to Germany, under international diplomatic pressure, for medical treatment. When the doctors managed to save him, he chose to return to Russia despite certain risks.

Navalny, now in a Russian prison, has denounced Putin’s military operation in Ukraine.

Zelensky and Navalny seem to share the perspective that they must face the consequences of their actions, no matter what.

“It is a terrifying experience when you go to visit the president of a neighboring country, your colleague, to support him in a difficult situation, (and) you hear him say that you might not see him again because he is going to stay there and he is going to Defend your country to the end.” said the Polish president Andrzej Duda on Friday.

Duda spent time with Zelensky on Wednesday shortly before the fighting began, being one of many political leaders who have met with the Ukrainian leader in the past month, including the US vice president. kamala harris.