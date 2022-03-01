Volodymyr Zelensky says it would be “fair” to admit Ukraine to the European Union

Kyiv – The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyasked this Monday to the European Union (EU) the immediate accession of his country to the community bloc.

“We call on the European Union for the immediate accession of Ukraine under a new special procedure. pointed out in a new video to the population.

“We thank our partners for being with us, but our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal,” he added.

The Ukrainian president said he was sure that this decision would be “fair”, and was convinced that “it is possible”.

Ukraine has enshrined the Euro-Atlantic path in the Constitution and has been pressing for eight years to open the process. Zelensky, for his part, has been asking community leaders for months to provide him with a direct answer on when Ukraine will be able to join the EU, but according to him he has revealed, without success.

The president maintained that the Ukrainians have shown the world who they are and Russia He has shown what he has become.

He added that, as of yesterday in just four days of Russian warfare, 16 Ukrainian children were killed and 45 wounded.

“Every crime, every bombardment that the occupiers commit against us, unites us and our partners even more. Russia did not believe in such a supportive and powerful reaction. But the Ukrainians have changed that story,” she added.

Zelensky was grateful that the EU had decided on Sunday – for the first time in its history – organize and finance the supply of weapons in a war in a third country, in this case the one waged by Ukraine against the Russian invader.

On the other hand, he pointed out that yesterday he spoke with the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen“on further steps, even stronger.”

“We Europeans are aware that our soldiers are fighting for our country and, therefore, for all of Europe. For the peace of all European countries, for the lives of children, for equality, for democracy,” he noted.