Volodymyr Zelensky: this was his claim when speaking for the first time to Latin America

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyasked Latin America on Wednesday to “disseminate the truth” about the Russian invasion against his country, in a videoconference held with the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, in Santiago.

“I ask that you spread the truth about this war in your country and in your region. We have to confront Russian propaganda, demand full responsibility for murderers and war criminals. They must be condemned by a competent justice, sanctions against Russia must be supported so that it pays the maximum price for the aggression”, affirmed the Ukrainian president from Kyiv.

“When we talk about Russia’s war against Ukraine we talk about 8 years plus 175 days. When we talk about the victims of this war, we do not start in February 2022, but in 2014, when they started killing Ukrainians for being Ukrainians”, Zelensky added before an audience of dozens of academics and media who attended the university headquarters.

Asked about the future of his country, the Ukrainian head of state pointed out that “it will never be the same” and that he does not seek “Russian apologies”.

“We want life to come back. It will never be the same, we will never forgive Russia for this. We don’t want their apologies, we don’t need them, we don’t want to live near them. But that’s life, they are our neighbors and we can’t move house.

“This will also be a historic challenge for future Russian generations, because they will first have to apologize to their children and grandchildren for what they did,” he added.

According to the Office of the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights, one of the few entities that has been able to verify the number of civilian deaths in this armed conflict, more than 4,000 people have been killed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

According to the same UN office, more than 6,500 people have been injured, and the place where civilian casualties are concentrated are the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

However, to date there is a lack of information on the situation in various localities to which civil organizations have had difficult access.