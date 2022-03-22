Volodymyr Zelenskyy asks Israel for help and invokes Holocaust

the ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy He called on Israel to take a tougher stand on Russia on Sunday, in an emotional message in which he compared the Russian invasion of his country to the actions of Nazi Germany.

In a speech via Zoom to Israeli lawmakers, Zelenskyy said it is time for Israel — which has become a key mediator between kyiv and Moscow — to finally take sides. He stated that the Israeli government should follow the example of its Western allies by imposing sanctions and providing weapons to Ukraine.

“One can wonder for a long time why we cannot accept weapons from you or why Israel did not impose sanctions against Russia, why you are not putting pressure on Russian businesses,” he said. “It is your decision, dear brothers and sisters.” .

Zelenskyy, who has carefully prepared a series of similar speeches to parliamentarians, made frequent references to the Holocaust in his bid to garner support. The comparisons drew an angry condemnation from Yad Vashem, the National Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Authority, which said Zelenskyy was trivializing that historical event.

The Ukrainian leader accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to carry out a “final solution” against Ukraine, using the Nazi term for his genocide of 6 million Jews during World War II.

“You guys remember it and surely you will never forget it,” he said. “But they should listen to what is coming out of Moscow now. They are saying the same words now: ‘final solution’. But this time it is about us, about the Ukrainian question.”

Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, also testified that a Russian missile fell on Babi Yar, the site of a notorious Nazi massacre in 1941 that now houses Ukraine’s main monument to commemorate the Holocaust.

“People of Israel, you saw how Russian rockets hit Babi Yar. You know what this place means, where the victims of the Holocaust are buried,” he said.

Referring to such a touchy subject was a clear attempt by Zelenskyy to connect with his audience. Israel was founded in 1948 as a refuge for Jews after the Holocaust. Thousands of elderly survivors live in the country, and many of its leaders are children of survivors.

To legitimize his war, Putin has tried to brand his enemies in Ukraine as neo-Nazis. But historians, noting that Russia is a democracy headed by a Jewish president, have condemned his use of such terminology, calling it disinformation and a cynical tactic to further the Russian leader’s goals.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, whose father was a Holocaust survivor, thanked Zelenskyy for his speech.

“We will continue to help the Ukrainian people as much as we can and will never turn our backs on the plight of people who know the horrors of war,” Lapid said.

But Yad Vashem, which had previously condemned Putin’s Nazi references, also harshly criticized Zelenskyy, without naming him.

“The propaganda discourse accompanying the current hostilities is saturated with irresponsible statements and wholly inaccurate comparisons with Nazi ideology and actions before and during the Holocaust,” he said. “Yad Vashem condemns this trivialization and distortion of the historical facts of the Holocaust.”